'Negative politics': Priyanka slams BJP over 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'

Reacting to the development, Priyanka Gandhi said the great people of India have achieved Independence and their Constitution by fighting a historic battle

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a public meeting, in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh. On Monday, June 17, 2024. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be contesting from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat vacated by her brother and party MP Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2024 | 3:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a scathing attack on the BJP, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said it comes as no surprise that those who opposed the Constitution and called for its abolition would indulge in the "negative politics" of marking 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'.
Her remarks came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the government has decided to observe June 25, the day Emergency was declared in 1975, as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' to commemorate the "massive contributions" of those who endured inhuman pains of the period.
Reacting to the development, Priyanka Gandhi said the great people of India have achieved Independence and their Constitution by fighting a historic battle.
"Those who made the Constitution, those who have faith in the Constitution, will only protect the Constitution," she said in a post in Hindi on 'X'.
"Those who opposed the implementation of the Constitution, formed a commission to review the Constitution, called for the abolition of the Constitution, repeatedly attacked the Constitution and the soul of democracy with their decisions and actions, they are indulging in the negative politics of marking 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'. What is so surprising about this?" Gandhi said.
While the Congress has slammed the Centre's move as yet another "headline-grabbing exercise in hypocrisy" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the top leadership of the BJP defended the decision, saying it will remind people of the Congress' "dictatorial mindset".
In a counter to the 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'(Day of Murder of Constitution) declaration, the main opposition party has said, "June 4 will go down in history as 'Modi Mukti Diwas'".
The Lok Sabha poll results, announced on June 4, saw the BJP with 240 seats falling short of the 272-majority mark. However, the party-led NDA secured the mandate for a third straight term with 293 seats.

Topics : Priyanka Gandhi Indian National Congress BJP Indian constitution Constitution

First Published: Jul 13 2024 | 3:09 PM IST

