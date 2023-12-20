Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Kejriwal leaves for 10-day Vipassana session; to skip ED questioning

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday issued fresh summons to the Delhi chief minister for questioning in the excise policy-linked money laundering case

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, summoned by the ED for questioning on December 21, left for an undisclosed location for a 10-day Vipassana meditation course on Wednesday, officials said.
The Enforcement Directorate on Monday issued fresh summons to the Delhi chief minister for questioning in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Kejriwal was scheduled to leave for the Vipassana course on Tuesday but could not do so as he was busy with the INDIA bloc meeting, officials said.
He left at around 1.30 pm on Wednesday for the pre-scheduled meditation course, they added.
The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday questioned the timing of the summons, saying the party's lawyers are studying the notice and "legally correct" steps will be taken.
They said Kejriwal's Vipassana session was "pre-scheduled" and the information was in the public domain.
"Everyone knows the chief minister is leaving for Vipassana on December 19. He regularly goes for this meditation course. It's a pre-scheduled and pre-announced plan," AAP MP Raghav Chadha had said.
Earlier, Kejriwal was summoned by the ED on November 2 but he skipped the questioning alleging the notice was illegal and politically motivated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

What Arvind Kejriwal's arrest would mean

Arvind Kejriwal issued fresh summons by ED in Delhi excise policy case

Delhi pollution: "Kejriwal's criminal neglect is killing," slams BJP

AAP claims BJP wants to finish party, after Kejriwal summoned by ED

AAP holds protest against action of central agencies against its leaders

Travesty of parliamentary democracy: Shashi Tharoor on suspension of MPs

Akhilesh slams UP govt for allowing alcohol sale at metro, railway stations

Not meant to be disrespectful, we respect all: Mamata on Dhankhar's mimicry

Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi over pending central funds for West Bengal

Om Birla meets RS Chairman, expresses anguish over mimicry incident

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Enforcement Directorate Aam Aadmi Party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveReliance IndustriesDOMS IndustriesGold Silver Price TodayInternational Human Solidarity Day 2023Uttarakhand Tunnel CollapseMitchell Starc | Pat Cummins IPL Expensive PlayerBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon