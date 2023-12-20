Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Not meant to be disrespectful, we respect all: Mamata on Dhankhar's mimicry

In the eye of the storm over the mimicry row, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee also said that he never had any intention to hurt or disrespect Dhankhar

Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

The West Bengal chief minister was in the Parliament complex on Wednesday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over pending central funds for the state | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 1:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday played down the issue of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar's mimicry by her party's MP, saying it was not meant to be disrespectful.
In the eye of the storm over the mimicry row, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee also said that he never had any intention to hurt or disrespect Dhankhar.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Asked about the mimicry row, Mamata Banerjee said, "We respect everyone. It was not disrespectful. It was just politically, casually... You would not even have known it if Rahul ji had not recorded it."

The West Bengal chief minister was in the Parliament complex on Wednesday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over pending central funds for the state.
Kalyan Banerjee said that he did not intend to hurt anyone but did not offer any apology for the mimicry act which has been described by Dhankhar as an insult to the post of vice-president, the farmers and his own community.
"Mimicry is not an offence, they (BJP) are trying to change the main issue which is whether suspension of opposition MPs was right," the TMC MP said and claimed that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done it in the past.
"Did not have any intention at all to hurt anyone, including the Vice President. Have respect for constitutional positions," he said on Wednesday.
Kalyan Banerjee said that he might have some differences with Dhankhar over a few issues but he meant no disrespect for him. He noted that Dhankhar had been a governor of his home state West Bengal and like him a lawyer.
With 141 opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for disrupting proceedings, many of them held a protest at Parliament's main entrance for lawmakers on Tuesday.
During the protest, Kalyan Banerjee mimicked Dhankhar's mannerisms amid cheers from his colleagues. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen shooting a video of the act with his mobile phone.

Also Read

Entire Modi ecosystem being galvanised on so-called mimicry non-issue: Cong

Jyotipriyo Mallick: From Mamata loyalist to "scam-tainted" minister

Bengal recruitment 'scam': ED summons TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Nov 9

TMC calls Patna oppn meet 'good beginning' ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

BJP chief Nadda compares Bengal rural poll violence to turmoil of partition

Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi over pending central funds for West Bengal

Om Birla meets RS Chairman, expresses anguish over mimicry incident

Mallikarjun Kharge as INDIA bloc PM face? Here's what leaders have to say

Entire Modi ecosystem being galvanised on so-called mimicry non-issue: Cong

Mamata Banarjee, INDIA alliance leaders back Kharge for Prime Minister post

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mamata Banerjee Jagdeep Dhankar TMC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveReliance IndustriesDOMS IndustriesGold Silver Price TodayInternational Human Solidarity Day 2023Uttarakhand Tunnel CollapseMitchell Starc | Pat Cummins IPL Expensive PlayerBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon