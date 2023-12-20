Sensex (    %)
                        
Akhilesh slams UP govt for allowing alcohol sale at metro, railway stations

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday attacked the BJP government for allowing the sale of liquor at railway and metro stations

Akhilesh Yadav

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 2:15 PM IST

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday attacked the BJP government for allowing the sale of liquor at railway and metro stations, saying there is a "deep relation" between alcohol consumption and crime.
Yadav said if the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes that alcohol consumption is "so good", it should start selling liquor from its offices.
At a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, the Excise Policy for 2024-25 allowing sale of liquor at airports, metro and railway stations, and cruise ships was cleared.
In a post in Hindi on X, Yadav said, "Is this the only way left for the Uttar Pradesh BJP government to create a USD 1 trillion economy, by selling liquor at railway and metro stations, and cruise ships."

"It means that all the claims of investment worth crores of rupees are false and this is why the government is adopting such unethical means (to earn revenue). Today liquor is being sold, tomorrow other intoxicants will be sold in public places.
"If the BJP thinks liquor consumption is so good then it should start selling it from their offices but do not make public places centres of anarchy and crime," he added.
Yadav said alcohol consumption and crime are related and the people of Uttar Pradesh will remove the BJP from power in the next elections because of its decision that will "ruin" families.
"Women and children know how alcohol causes violence whether it's domestic or in public places. Alcohol can also prove fatal for youths. To protest against this decision, the women and youth of Uttar Pradesh will remove the BJP from power," he said.
"There is a deep relation between alcohol and crime... The government should not ruin families with such decisions," he added.

Topics : Samajwadi Party Yogi Adityanath Akhilesh Yadav BJP MLAs Uttar Pradesh government

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 2:15 PM IST

