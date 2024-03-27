Sensex (    %)
                             
Kejriwal's arrest: Delhi govt will not be run from jail, says Lt Guv Saxena

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal leaves the Rouse Avenue Court after the hearing, in New Delhi, Friday, March 22, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 1:46 PM IST

The government will not be run from jail, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena said on Wednesday in the backdrop of statements by AAP leaders that Arvind Kejriwal will continue as chief minister even if he is behind bars.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case and subsequently remanded to the agency's custody till March 28 by a court here.
Speaking at the Times Now Summit, Saxena said, "I can assure the people of Delhi that the government will not be run from jail.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi government AAP government Enforcement Directorate

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 1:46 PM IST

