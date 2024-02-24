Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Kejriwal's Cong alliance shows he has lost connection with Delhiites: BJP

"By deciding to ally with the Congress, the Delhi CM who has 62 of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly has shown that he has lost faith of almost half of Delhi," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said

Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2024 | 3:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The BJP on Saturday slammed the AAP-Congress alliance in Delhi for the Lok Sabha polls and alleged the move "shows Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has lost his connection" with the Delhiites.
"Kejriwal's alliance with the Congress shows he has lost his connection with the Delhiites. The AAP knows that rural population, traders and Dalits of Delhi are not with them," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"By deciding to ally with the Congress, the Delhi CM who has 62 of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly has shown that he has lost faith of almost half of Delhi," he added.
Sachdeva said the people of Delhi are "shocked to see" the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress forming an electoral alliance and added that, irrespective of the collaboration, the BJP will win all seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi.
"Irrespective of this alliance, the BJP will win all 7 Lok Sabha seats of Delhi with huge margin on the basis of support from all sections of the society," Sachdeva said.
"The people of Delhi are surprised that till the other day, both the Congress and the AAP called each other corrupt and today they formed an alliance," he added.
The AAP will contest four Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and the Congress three, the parties said on Saturday as they announced their seat-sharing arrangements for the national capital, Gujarat, Goa and Haryana.
There are seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi and all were won by the BJP in the 2019 polls.
Addressing a joint press conference here, Congress leader Mukul Wasnik announced the AAP will contest the New Delhi, the West Delhi, the South Delhi and the East Delhi seats, while his party will contest the Chandni Chowk, the Northeast Delhi and the Northwest Delhi seats.
Speaking about the seat-sharing formula between the AAP and the Congress, Sachdeva alleged that by giving the Northwest Delhi seat to the Congress, the AAP leadership has confirmed that it has lost connect with the rural population and the Dalit voters.

Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Delhi CM will be arrested in next 2-3 days, says AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj

Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED, questions the intent of summons served to him

Delhi pollution: "Kejriwal's criminal neglect is killing," slams BJP

INDIA bloc leaders attend virtual meeting, focus on seat-sharing agenda

Anurag Thakur hits out at TMC, condemns atrocities in restive Sandeshkhali

Cong can't think beyond 'parivarvaad', corruption & appeasement: PM Modi

PM Modi, Amit Shah likely to visit Bihar ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Maha govt using tricks, conspiracies to undermine Maratha stir: Jarange

Lok Sabha polls: Nadda chairs meet with election in-charges of all states

"Northwest Delhi is a SC reserved seat of large rural population along with huge scheduled caste population. By surrendering that seat, the AAP has proven that they don't connect with the rural and the Dalit population anymore," he alleged.
Meanwhile, BJP MP from Delhi Manoj Tiwari lashed out at the AAP and the Congress alleging that Kejriwal-led party has been disappointed with the seat-sharing formula in the alliance.
"Kejriwal attacked the Congress time and again and removed it from power in Delhi, but now they are forming an alliance. The alliance also shows both the parties' disappointments. The parties collaborated for their own benefits," he said.
Tiwari alleged the AAP "doesn't care about the citizens well being" and added that they have formed an alliance "for their own benefits".
"Two parties joining hands doesn't mean they can garner more votes from the citizens. They don't care about the well-being of the Delhiites, they only care about their personal benefits," he alleged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Congress Delhi BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon