Lok Sabha polls: Nadda chairs meet with election in-charges of all states

BJP National President JP Nadda during the party's Office Bearers' meeting, at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi

In a key huddle ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, BJP national president JP Nadda is holding a meeting along with party's election in-charges and co-in-charges of all states, top sources informed.

The meeting is being held at the national party headquarters in Delhi, the sources said.

The election in-charges at the ongoing huddle include Baijayant Panda (UP), Dushyant Gautam (Uttrakhand), Tarun Chugh (J & K), Vinod Tawade (Bihar), and Biplav Deb (Haryana), among others.

Further, according to sources, the meeting will feature extensive deliberations on ways to boost the party's prospects in seats where the BJP is a laggard or is considered weak.

The agenda for the meeting also includes devising a comprehensive plan to achieve the target of 370-plus seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Apart from electoral strategies, the leaders at the meeting will also assess and take stock of ongoing programs and central schemes for targeting beneficiaries across a cross-section of society.

According to sources, the attendees at the ongoing meeting were tasked with providing timely reports on developmental initiatives in their respective regions.

As part of its preparations and bid to reach out to the far corners of the country ahead of the general sections, the BJP is laying special focus on 'GYAN,' a term coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

'GYAN' stands for 'Garib' (poor), Yuva (youth), Annadata (farmers), and Nari (women), whom PM Modi identified earlier as the only four 'castes' in the country.

The party is determined to secure maximum support across key demographics in line with its target of 400 paar (beyond 400 seats) in the upcoming electoral battles.