Kharge tells his top party leaders they will be accountable for results

Kharge tells his top party leaders they will be accountable for results

Among those who attended the meeting included former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, all general secretaries and in-charges in various states

Hitting out at the government, he said the prime minister failed to stop the insult of Indians deported from the USA. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday told top party leaders that they would be held accountable for election results in the future and warned them against turncoats, remarks that came in the backdrop of the party's Delhi poll debacle.

Addressing the new office-bearers at a meeting held at the party's headquarters at Indira Bhawan, he urged party leaders to work at the grassroots level and strengthen the party from the booth level and promote such people who are ideologically committed to the organisation.

Kharge also hinted at some more changes in the organisation, saying some changes have already taken place and some more are in the offing.

 

"I want to talk to you about the most important thing of accountability. You all will be held accountable for revamping the organisations in states and for all future election results," he told the office-bearers.

The party recently brought in new office bearers in the revamped organisation.

Among those who attended the meeting included former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, all general secretaries and in-charges in various states.

"It is your responsibility to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level from the booth to headquarters. You must bring in people who are ideologically committed and who have stood behind the party like a rock during difficult times," Kharge said.

"Sometimes while attempting to strengthen an organisation, such people are brought in haste who run away in difficult times. We must stay away from such people," he told the party leaders.

In his inaugural address at the meeting, Kharge said Delhi voted for change and lauded the efforts of the state leadership in putting up a good fight despite lack of resources.

The BJP returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, winning 48 of the 70 assembly seats. The AAP won 22 seats while the Congress drew a blank in the polls held on February 5.

The Congress chief said the party leaders must raise issues of public interest in the next five years and strive to make the organisation emerge as the principal opposition party in Delhi.

Hitting out at the government, he said the prime minister failed to stop the insult of Indians deported from the USA.

"The prime minister failed to oppose US tariffs on India, which is an insult of not just the country but all Indians," Kharge charged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

