Home / Politics / Delhi BJP MLAs show confidence in party's leadership choosing CM candidate

Delhi BJP MLAs show confidence in party's leadership choosing CM candidate

Earlier, Gopal Rai had questioned the BJP's decision-making process, alleging that the party was either struggling to finalize a name or concealing a bigger political move

Mohan Singh Bisht

MLA elect and BJP leader Mohan Singh Bisht (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

With the Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi legislators meet to happen on Wednesday, party leaders expressed their confidence in the leadership to choose a suitable candidate. The BJP legislators meet is set to happen today to finalise the Delhi CM and other cabinet ministers, with the oath taking to happen tomorrow (February 20) on 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states, NDA leaders, Union Ministers, and other prominent figures will attend the ceremony, a Party top source told ANI.

Before the meeting, MLA elect and BJP leader Mohan Singh Bisht spoke of his chances to be chosen as a possible speaker of the new assembly after the CM is chosen.

 

"The party will decide it. It is a fact that a BJP worker will be the (Delhi) CM's face. The party will assign the responsibility...If I will be (the CM), then I will see what all to be done," he told ANI.

On if he gets chosen as the Speaker, he said, "My priorities will be smooth conduct of the House and raising important issues of Delhi in the House."

BJP MLA-elect Rekha Gupta said, "Today's meeting (BJP legislature party meeting) will be held this evening. Tomorrow, Delhi will see the grand oath ceremony...The 'Ram Rajya' that was envisioned will take oath after 27 years. Everyone in Delhi will witness it with great joy..."

Another BJP MP, Yogender Chandolia hit back at Aam Aadmi Party over the criticism that a CM's face has not been announced more than a week after the announcement of the assembly election results.

"This is not about 'baarat' or 'mandap'. They do not know what 'baarat' is. Whatever is decided by the central leadership of the BJP...it will be decided after due deliberations. They should tell us who among their 22 MLAs would be the LoP - Gopal Rai or Atishi," he told ANI.

The BJP's criticism of AAP comes amid AAP leader Gopal Rai likening the preparations for the oath taking ceremony to be a 'mandaap' without anyone knowing about the groom.

"In this country, governments of different parties have been formed in different states but for the first time it is being seen that the 'baraat' is ready, the 'mandap' is also ready, but nobody knows who will be the groom," Rai told ANI.

He questioned the BJP's decision-making process, alleging that the party was either struggling to finalize a name or concealing a bigger political move.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gopal Rai Delhi Assembly Elections BJP BJP MLAs Bharatiya Janata Party Aam Aadmi Party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

