Law and order has 'collapsed' in Odisha: Dharmendra Pradhan attacks BJD

Calling Odisha's Biju Janata Dal government as "arrogant", Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan alleged that the law and order machinery has "completely collapsed" in the state and victims do not get justice.

Pradhan said this at a meeting in the BJP state headquarters here on Tuesday.

"Ruling BJD leaders are too arrogant and the people will teach them a lesson in the next elections," the Union Education minister said.

However, Pradhan's allegations were rejected by BJD leader Pranab Prakash Das, who accused the former of not doing anything for the state and also for his home district of Angul. He also highlighted bad road conditions of national highways passing through the Union minister's home district of Angul.

Pradhan alleged that the ruling Biju Janata Dal party leaders were involved in the exploitation and killing of a woman school teacher in Kalahandi district. The prime accused in the sensational woman teacher murder case was killed inside the jail.

"The government has no answer on the death of the prime accused of the woman teacher murder case inside the jail", Pradhan said. He alleged that the law and order situation could easily be ascertained from the fact that police personnel were beaten up inside the police station in Bhatli area of Bargarh district.

Pradhan also alleged that Odisha was on top in terms of atrocities on women.

The police personnel were beaten up in the police station when the chief minister himself holds the Home portfolio, Pradhan said. "The arrogance of demon king Ravana, Kansa to Duryadhan were not tolerated by the people. Time will come when people will teach them a lesson," he said.

Taking to X, BJD leader Pranab Prakash Das said: "We had asked you three straight questions. Instead of giving answers, you are getting agitated by the facts. We want to ask what have you contributed to your own district Angul or even neighbouring Dhenkanal or Sambalpur".

Targeting Pradhan, the BJD said that as Union Minister of Education and Skill Development, you (Pradhan) has not opened a Central University or a Skill Centre in these places in his home district.

BJP MLA Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra replied to Das on his X handle and wanted to know as to why the ruling party leaders and the state government evade questions posed by opposition leaders.

"Even today, neither BJD nor the chief minister is able to clarify the posers of the BJP. Apparently, your leaders are having trouble with their blood pressure," Mohapatra said.

Mohapatra, who is an MLA from Brahmagiri assembly constituency, claimed that during his tenure as Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Pradhan had mobilised investment of more than Rs 2.4 lakh crore for Odisha.

"It is a habit of BJD to question the queries of opposition parties. It is high time the party engage in self-introspection about its promises and achievements", the BJP MLA said.