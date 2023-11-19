Sensex (-0.28%)
65794.73 -187.75
Nifty (-0.17%)
19731.80 -33.40
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41811.25 + 84.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
6455.65 -3.10
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43583.95 -577.60
Heatmap

Dharmendra Pradhan launches PM SHRI scheme in Odisha schools run by Centre

Out of 97 Central Schools and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, the scheme will be implemented in 63 institutes run by the Centre in the first phase in the state

Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2023 | 10:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday launched the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, intended to develop thousands of schools across the country, in Odisha.
Out of 97 Central Schools and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, the scheme will be implemented in 63 institutes run by the Centre in the first phase in the state, Pradhan said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Centre had asked all the states and Union Territories to sign MoUs with the Department of School Education and Literacy of the Ministry of Education for implementation of the scheme. The Odisha government, however, is yet to do it.
"The PM SHRI scheme will be implemented in the state with more than Rs 120 crore," the union minister said.
For 2023-24, the Centre has sanctioned Rs 50.8 crore for the state's schools run by the Centre, of which Rs 12.7 crore has already been released in the first instalment.
A total of Rs 7.27 crore was released for 37 central schools and Rs 5.43 crore for 26 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.
Pradhan said the government of India is providing about Rs 70,000 crore to various states each year for development of the education sector and Odisha is getting nearly Rs 4,200 crore each year under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan and PM Poshan schemes.
Expressing displeasure over non-implementation of the PM SHRI scheme in Odisha government-run schools, the Union Minister said development of education and students is a combined responsibility and the state government should come forward for this.
"In the last one year, I have written letters to the chief minister (Naveen Patnaik) thrice for implementation of the PM SHRI scheme in Odisha schools. I once again request the CM with folding hands to consider it, he said.
The Centre had launched the PM SHRI scheme on September 7, 2022.
"A few states have not implemented the scheme for political reasons and I am sure that Odisha is not part of those states. If the scheme would have been implemented in only two schools in each block and municipality, Odisha schools could have received Rs 1500 crore funds from the Centre," Pradhan said.

Also Read

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

Dharmendra Pradhan objects to Odisha govt's move of pension pay in cash

JP Nadda, Dharmendra Pradhan pay tribute to Dr Syama Mukherjee in Odisha

CBSE students can now learn in 22 languages including Odia: Pradhan

Delhi's AQI 'very poor' at 290 on Sunday evening, no major relief likely

Covid warriors of India awarded Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace 2022

Over 930 FIRs registered against farmers for burning stubble: Punjab Police

L-G refuses to consider Delhi govt's report on Bamnoli acquisition

Delhi surgery scam: Pharmacist who referred patients to clinic arrested

Earlier in the day, he inaugurated administrative-cum-academic and hostel-cum-guest house building of the Eastern Regional Language Centre here.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Dharmendra Pradhan Odisha Schools

First Published: Nov 19 2023 | 10:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Final IND vs AUS Playing 11

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon