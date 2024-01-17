Presenting alternative vision with Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader said that a person who believes in religion keeps a personal relation with it

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that through 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', his party is trying to present an alternative vision before the country, and further took a dig at the BJP by advocating that 'religion of politics' should be followed and not 'politics of religion'.

Rahul Gandhi said that on one side, when the ideology of 'hatred and injustice' is being practised, Congress is focusing on the idea of 'brotherhood and justice'.

"Through the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, we are presenting an alternative vision to the country. On one side, there is the ideology of 'hatred and injustice' and on the other side, there is the ideology of 'brotherhood and justice'. Where only a few people have control over the country's resources, we want everyone's share. And this is possible only when we follow the 'religion of politics' and not the 'politics of religion'. It is in the interest of the country that our religious ideals should not be used for political gains but to create a just society," Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

Rahul Gandhi who resumed his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Nagaland's Kohima on Tuesday said that the idea of his Yatra is to make sure that even if people are from a small state, they should feel equal to all people in the country.

"It doesn't matter if you're a small state; you should feel equal to all other people in the country. That is the idea of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. To give justice to the people, to make politics, society, and the economic structure more equal and accessible to everyone," Rahul Gandhi said addressing the crowd on the third day of his Yatra.

Earlier today, when asked about Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar turning down the INDIA alliance convener post, Rahul Gandhi expressed confidence and said that such small issues in the INDIA bloc would be resolved soon.

"Frankly speaking, the media overplays these things. There is mutual respect and affection between the leaders of the INDIA formation. I am very confident that such small issues in the INDIA alliance will be resolved and together we will contest against the BJP and defeat them," he said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was offered the post of convenor of the alliance, formed to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. But he is said to have turned down the proposal.

Congress leaders - Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury-- had earlier "respectfully declined" the invitation "for Ram Temple inauguration" on January 22, calling it a "BJP-RSS" event.

Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol will take place at the grand temple in Ayodhya on January 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Elaborate arrangements are being done for the ceremony.

Answering queries, Rahul Gandhi said he does "not try to take advantage" of his religion, lives by its principles and does not have to wear it on his sleeve like those "who do not believe in it"."The RSS and the BJP have made the January 22 function a completely political Narendra Modi function.

It's a RSS BJP function and I think that is why the Congress President said that he would not go to the function. We are open to all religions, all practices. Even the authorities of the Hindu religion, the biggest authorities of the Hindu religion have made their view public about what they think about the 22nd January function that it is a political function. So it is difficult for us to go to a political function which is designed around the Prime Minister of India and designed around the RSS," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader said that a person who believes in religion keeps a personal relation with it. "He uses religion in his life. Those who keep a public relation with religion, try to take advantage of it. I do not try to take advantage of my religion, I have no interest. I try to live as per the principles of religion. I behave nicely with people, and I respect them. When says something to me, I don't respond with arrogance, I listen to them. I don't spread hatred. For me, this is the Hindu religion. I follow this in life. But I don't need to wear it over my shirt. Those who do not believe in it, need to wear it over their shirt," Gandhi said.

He was asked about allegations by political rivals of Congress that the party and Gandhi family are "anti-Hindu".The Congress had issued a statement earlier this month that religion is a personal matter but the RSS and BJP have long made a political project of the temple in Ayodhya.

"Lord Ram is worshipped by millions in our country. Religion is a personal matter. But the RSS/BJP have long made a political project of the temple in Ayodhya. The inauguration of the incomplete temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS has been obviously brought forward for electoral gain. While abiding by the 2019 Supreme Court judgment and honouring the sentiments of millions who revere Lord Ram, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have respectfully declined the invitation to what is clearly an RSS/BJP event," it said.

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the Pran Prathistha of Ram Lalla on January 22.