close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Lazy-faire? 28 state Assemblies met only for 21 days on average in 2022

How much work do state legislatures actually do?

BS Reporter
illustration: ajay mohanty
Premium

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 9:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India has a brand new Parliament building. Enthused about this, many states are planning new Vidhan Sabha structures.
But how much work do state legislatures actually do?
In its latest report, Annual Review of State Laws 2022, released in May, legislative watchdog PRS Legislative Research finds that in 2022, 28 state Assemblies met for 21 days on average.
Or

Also Read

From Chola tradition to Jawaharlal Nehru: All you need to know about Sengol

What does Parliament's winter session mean for you?

This is how India's new Parliament building will look like: Pics inside

19 Opposition parties to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

Top headlines: Meta layoffs, angel tax exemption, new Parliament & more

Stop politicising train crash: BJP on demand for Vaishnaw's resignation

Naxal violence dropped by 70% under Modi govt, was on rise during UPA: BJP

There are things bigger than politics when you are outside the country: EAM

Stung by Lalu's remark on train crash, Ravi Shankar talks of scams

Priyanka Gandhi demands resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Topics : Parliament legislation

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 9:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Stop politicising train crash: BJP on demand for Vaishnaw's resignation

BJP
3 min read

Naxal violence dropped by 70% under Modi govt, was on rise during UPA: BJP

BJP
2 min read

There are things bigger than politics when you are outside the country: EAM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
3 min read

Stung by Lalu's remark on train crash, Ravi Shankar talks of scams

Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad at Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
3 min read

Priyanka Gandhi demands resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
2 min read

Most Popular

Excise case: HC to pronounce order on Monday on Sisodia's interim bail plea

Manish Sisodia
2 min read

Balasore train accident: Mamata Banerjee questions official death toll

Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Caste calculations in Rajasthan and why Pilot matters in 30 seats

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
4 min read

Kashmir's situation won't improve till India, Pak hold dialogue: Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah at Parliament
3 min read

Priyanka Gandhi demands resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon