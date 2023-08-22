Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.04%)
65241.90 + 25.81
Nifty (0.07%)
19407.60 + 14.00
Nifty Midcap (1.03%)
38518.05 + 391.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.82%)
5375.90 + 43.95
Nifty Bank (0.09%)
44040.05 + 38.05
Heatmap

List released by KCR for Assembly polls a sure recipe for defeat: Javadekar

In view of the "loot" by the BRS regime and also by MLAs, the voters would teach a lesson to the ruling BRS, he alleged in a statement

Prakash Javadekar

The schedule for the Assembly elections, which is to be held in the next few months, is yet to be announced by the Election Commission | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 2:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said the list of candidates announced by BRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the coming Assembly elections is a "sure recipe for defeat."

In view of the "loot" by the BRS regime and also by MLAs, the voters would teach a lesson to the ruling BRS, he alleged in a statement.
"The list declared by KCR is sure recipe for defeat. It is not only state incumbency, but local incumbency will also impact the elections. The way the government has looted, and the local MLAs have enriched themselves, voters will teach them a lesson," said Javadekar, who is BJP's in-charge for elections in Telangana.
Rao on Monday stole a march on the opposition Congress and BJP, announcing 115 candidates for the total 119 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls, and choosing to contest in two seats himself -- Gajwel and Kamareddy.
He said he had decided to contest from two seats as there were requests from several districts and that he chose to contest from Kamareddy (in addition to Gajwel).
The schedule for the Assembly elections, which is to be held in the next few months, is yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

Also Read

Telangana elections: BRS releases first list, KCR to contest from two seats

Telangana elections: BRS working on unemployment allowance to lure youth

Javadekar demands probe into allegations against Kerala CM's daughter

Telangana Assembly elections: KCR may roll out schemes from next week

Telangana govt employees will earn more than central govt employees: KCR

AAP will perform poorly in MP polls just as it did in Gujarat: Vijayvargiya

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Mental slavery: BJP's CT Ravi hits out at K'taka govt for scrapping NEP

Mizoram polls: Lone BJP legislator B Chakma to retire from active politics

Mizoram: Two-day Assembly session to begin Aug 22, six bills to be tabled

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : KCR Prakash Javadekar Telangana Assembly elections

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesRaju Punjabi Passed AwayStocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesBRICS Summit 2023Nitin Gadkari | Bharat NCAPOnion Prices in IndiaLIC | Jio Financial ServicesChandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costsLife Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should knowChandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon