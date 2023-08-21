Confirmation

Mizoram: Two-day Assembly session to begin Aug 22, six bills to be tabled

Officials stated that the assembly secretariat has so far received six government bills to be tabled during the session

Mizoram Assembly

Mizoram Assembly (File image)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 6:56 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has called for a two-day session of the Mizoram Assembly on August 22 and 23, officials said on Sunday.

Officials stated that the assembly secretariat had received six government bills to be tabled during the session. 237 starred, and 119 unstarred questions have also been received till now. The assembly secretariat has also received 12 papers to be presented during the session.

Election Commission officials to visit state

Officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) will visit Mizoram on August 29, given the Assembly elections later this year. The team will include three constitutional authorities and 17 officials and will be led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar.

MNF will retain power in next assembly elections: Zoramthanga 

Meanwhile, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on August 22 said that his party Mizo National Front (MNF) would retain power in the next assembly polls and has 10 "safe" seats where the opposition's strength is "negligible". Zoramthanga said at a party convention that MNF has 10 safe seats out of 40 assembly constituencies, and the influence of the opposition is negligible in these seats. 

"Look at East Tuipui, Khawzawl, Saitual, Lengteng, Kolasib and Serlui constituencies. They (the opposition parties) have little chance of winning (these seats). Even in Aizawl, their strength is steadily going down," the chief minister said.

Assembly elections for the 40-member assembly are scheduled for later this year. Currently, the ruling MNF has 27 members, while the main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has seven MLAs, Congress five and the BJP one.

(With inputs from agencies)
First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 6:56 PM IST

