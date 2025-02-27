Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Mamata Banerjee slams Centre over deportation of Indians from US in chains

Mamata Banerjee slams Centre over deportation of Indians from US in chains

She asserted that the government should have ensured their return with respect

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Drawing a comparison, Banerjee pointed out that Colombia arranged planes to bring back its citizens. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday strongly condemned the deportation of "illegal" Indian immigrants from the United States in chains, calling it "shameful", and questioned why the BJP-led central government did not send planes to bring them back.

Addressing a party conference here, Banerjee criticised the Centre for its alleged silence on the issue, decrying the lack of dignity in the repatriation process.

She asserted that the government should have ensured their return with respect.

Whenever elections approach, the BJP talks about infiltration, but our citizens are deported from the US in chains. Those who returned were brought back in chains. Why? It is a matter of shame for the country, she said.

 

Drawing a comparison, Banerjee pointed out that Colombia arranged planes to bring back its citizens, and questioned why the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre could not do the same.

If Colombia can send planes to bring back its citizens, why can't our central government ensure a humane return for our people? she asked.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

MK Stalin, Stalin

CM MK Stalin criticises Hindi imposition, claims Sanskrit is 'hidden face'

Parvesh Verma

Non-installation of CCTVs in BJP MLAs' areas to be probed: Parvesh Verma

Pravesh Verma

Delhi govt to probe use of public funds in 'sheesh mahal': Parvesh Verma

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Ex-Delhi CM Atishi claims AAP MLAs barred from entering Delhi Assembly

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Glorifying Godse: Cong slams govt over NIT professor's appointment as dean

Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Deportations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayBuy now, Pay LaterLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayEnd of EB-5 visaIbrahim ZadranDelhi airport T2 shut
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon