Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Ex-Delhi CM Atishi claims AAP MLAs barred from entering Delhi Assembly

Ex-Delhi CM Atishi claims AAP MLAs barred from entering Delhi Assembly

Following their suspension on Tuesday, AAP MLAs staged a demonstration within the assembly complex, holding up portraits of Ambedkar

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Atishi said the BJP was "crossing all limits of dictatorship" after coming to power | (Phoro: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi on Thursday said AAP MLAs were being stopped from entering the Delhi Assembly premises after being suspended for three days from the proceedings in the House.

Atishi said the BJP was "crossing all limits of dictatorship" after coming to power.

Soon after the House proceedings began on Tuesday, Atishi and other AAP MLAs protested against the alleged removal of B R Ambedkar's portrait from the CM's office. Speaker Vijender Gupta suspended the 21 AAP legislators for disrupting Lt Governor V K Saxena's inaugural address to the newly constituted House.

In a post on X, Atishi said, "AAP MLAs were suspended from the House for three days for raising slogans of 'Jai Bhim'. And today, they are not even being allowed to enter the Vidhan Sabha premises. This has never happened in the history of the Delhi Legislative Assembly."  On Tuesday, 21 out of 22 AAP MLAs, including Atishi, were suspended from the House. The suspension of AAP MLAs came on a day when the Delhi government tabled a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the liquor policy, further intensifying the political face-off between AAP and the BJP.

 

Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan was the only AAP legislator spared from the suspension, as he was not present in the House during the protest. The motion for suspension was moved by minister Parvesh Verma.

Also Read

Delhi Assembly, Delhi Legislative Assembly

Atishi among 12 AAP MLAs suspended on Day 1 of Delhi Assembly session

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

'No shortage of money but lack of intentions': Atishi slams Delhi govt

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

'Exchequer left empty by AAP': Delhi CM on Rs 2,500 scheme for women

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

MCD to make 12,000 contractual workers permanent, announces Atishi

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Atishi writes to Delhi CM, seeks meeting over Rs 2,500 scheme for women

As soon as the LG began his address, the AAP legislators started raising slogans against the alleged removal of portraits of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh from the Chief Minister's office.

Speaker Vijender Gupta issued orders to marshall out all 21 MLAs from the House due to the disruption.

Following their suspension, AAP MLAs staged a demonstration within the assembly complex, holding up portraits of Ambedkar. Atishi lashed out at the BJP, accusing it of trying to erase Ambedkar's legacy.

"The BJP has shown its true colours by removing Babasaheb Ambedkar's portrait. Does it believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi can replace Babasaheb?" she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Glorifying Godse: Cong slams govt over NIT professor's appointment as dean

Udit Raj, Udit

Kejriwal 'destined' for Tihar jail, should become CM there: Cong's Udit Raj

Congress, Congress flag

Cong asks for Delhi liquor scam probe to include BJP leaders' involvement

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expands Cabinet, inducts seven new faces from BJP

BJP Flag, BJP

BJP spent Rs 2,212 cr in FY24, double of all national parties combined: ADR

Topics : Atishi Aam Aadmi Party BJP Delhi Assembly Delhi government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayBuy now, Pay LaterLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayEnd of EB-5 visaIbrahim ZadranDelhi airport T2 shut
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon