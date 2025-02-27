Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mamata sets target of winning over 215 seats in 2026 Bengal Assembly polls

Mamata sets target of winning over 215 seats in 2026 Bengal Assembly polls

Taking a dig at the BJP, the TMC supremo recalled the saffron party's slogans in the past elections

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Echoing Mamata Banerjee's sentiments, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee called upon party workers to ensure a decisive win for the party. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday set an ambitious target of securing over 215 seats in the 2026 elections to the 294-member assembly, asserting that her party Trinamool Congress (TMC) would ensure a significant reduction in the BJP's tally.

The BJP bagged 77 seats in the 2021 assembly elections.

We will win more than 215 seats out of 294, in the next Bengal assembly polls and make sure the BJP's numbers decline further, Banerjee said while addressing a party meeting.

Taking a dig at the BJP, the TMC supremo recalled the saffron party's slogans in the past elections.

 

In the 2021 assembly polls, BJP leaders said 200 paar' but were defeated. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, they claimed '400 paar' but they could not even secure a majority. What Abhishek (Banerjee) said is absolutely correct. We will achieve a two-thirds majority, but you must ensure an even bigger victory. This time, BJP nominees must lose their deposits, she said.

Echoing Mamata Banerjee's sentiments, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee called upon party workers to ensure a decisive win for the party.

The fight to secure Bengal's future has begun. We must ensure the victory of the TMC and make Mamata Banerjee the chief minister for the fourth consecutive time. Our goal is to win a two-thirds majority in the 2026 assembly elections, he said.

The ruling TMC had won 213 seats in the 2021 assembly polls, securing a comfortable majority, while the BJP managed to bag 77 seats. With the 2026 assembly elections approaching, the TMC is focusing on consolidating its support base and countering the BJP's challenge in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Assembly polls West Bengal

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

