Abhishek Banerjee rejects rumours of rift with Mamata, reaffirms loyalty

Urging party members to focus on public service instead of internal conflicts, Banerjee said, Forget about your own differences next year and concentrate on working for the people

Banerjee also warned against indiscipline within the party.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday rejected reports that he has differences with party supremo Mamata Banerjee, and reaffirmed his loyalty to her.

"I am a loyal soldier of the TMC, and my leader is Mamata Banerjee," he said at a party conference here.

Dismissing speculation that he might cross over to the BJP, he said, "Those who are saying that I am joining BJP are spreading canards. Even with a severed head, I will say Mamata Banerjee Zindabad. Whatever is coming out in the news these days is a blatant lie. I know the people who are spreading such fake news with vested interests ahead of next year's assembly polls."  Urging party members to focus on public service instead of internal conflicts, Banerjee said, "Forget about your own differences next year and concentrate on working for the people. There is no point in engaging in conspiracies. Those indulging in WhatsApp group politics should know that such efforts will be futile. Those conspiring will be impacted themselves."  He asserted that he would continue to expose traitors within the party, just as he had done during previous elections.

 

"In the past, I had identified those who betrayed the party, including Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari. I took the responsibility of exposing them. In the coming days, I will continue to identify such people," he said.

Banerjee also warned against indiscipline within the party.

"Many leaders make statements to stay relevant in the media without adhering to party discipline. Do not disobey the party's rules. Those who have done so have already been identified," he added.

