Manipur CM, cabinet minister leave for Delhi; likely to meet Amit Shah

During the visit to the national capital, Singh is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the situation in his state, where ethnic clashes broke out in May, they said

N Biren Singh

Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 9:06 PM IST
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh along with a few of his cabinet colleagues went to New Delhi on Thursday, officials said.
During the visit to the national capital, Singh is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the situation in his state, where ethnic clashes broke out in May, they said.
Singh and his colleagues went to Delhi in a chartered flight, and are likely to return to the state at night, they added.
Among those accompanying the CM are state ministers Govindas Konthoujam and Sapam Ranjan, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Manipur Northeast India Politics

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 9:06 PM IST

