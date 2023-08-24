Confirmation

Rajasthan elections: 'Geh-loot sarkar' in state says Anurag Thakur

The Union minister stated that the Indian economy was struggling under the UPA (renamed INDIA) alliance rule

Anurag Thakur

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 4:57 PM IST
Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur slammed CM Ashok Gehlot-led government for allegedly turning Rajasthan into the number one state for crime, corruption, unemployment, paper leaks, temple demolition, and appeasement, according to a report by PTI. He went on to term it a "Geh-loot sarkar" (government involved in looting) during a press conference at the BJP office on Wednesday.
 
At the press briefing, the Union minister stated, "Rajasthan, which was known for its valour, bravery, and respect for women, has been reduced to number one destination for crimes against women and Dalits. Over 10 lakh (one million) crimes were recorded in five years, gang war peaked, and over 7,500 innocent citizens were killed."
 
The Union minister added, "The state whose image was completely different earlier, where has it come in five years. There is an atmosphere of fear and corruption. Crime and loot are visible everywhere," he alleged.
 

Thakur said Rajasthan has to "get rid of this loot government".
 
Thakur slams other Congress party members, stating that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra travel to other states when crimes against women are committed but never come to the Congress-ruled Rajasthan when such incidents are reported.
 
The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports also addressed BJP's youth representatives at the Birla Auditorium. Thakur encouraged them to seek votes for the upcoming assembly elections so as to create a "double-engine" government and accelerate development.
 
He reminded the crowd that Rahul Gandhi had promised a loan waiver for farmers of Rajasthan in the 2018 Assembly elections and asked whether the loans were waived. He said lands of thousands of farmers were attached in the state but the former Congress president did not go to meet them.
 
"Rahul Gandhi can go to Leh Ladakh as much as he wants, play with Priyanka Gandhi in Kashmir with snowballs, we have no problem with that. You could not go to Kashmir during your rule but it is the Modi government that abrogated article 370 and treated the wound forever which was given to the nation by your maternal uncle Pandit Nehru," he said.
 
Thakur added that India's economy was stumbling during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rule (now renamed INDIA alliance). Additionally, under Prime Minister Modi, India has become the fifth largest economy in the world.
 
Topics : Anurag Thakur Rajasthan Assembly Rajasthan government rajasthan BJP Congress Indian National Congress Ashok Gehlot Election news Indian elections State assembly polls BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 4:57 PM IST

