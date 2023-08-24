Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.28%)
65252.34 -180.96
Nifty (-0.29%)
19386.70 -57.30
Nifty Midcap (0.24%)
38789.00 + 94.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.32%)
5437.70 -17.60
Nifty Bank (0.04%)
44496.20 + 17.15
Heatmap

Mizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

The Congress Vigilance Cell also submitted a First Information Report (FIR) over the alleged misappropriation of funds to the Mizoram Lok Ayukta

Road construction

Congress raised questions about the misuse the funds meant for road excavation (File)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 4:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday alleged that the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has misused funds amounting to Rs 178 crore designated for the Meidum-Hortoki road excavation project, according to a report by Eastmojo. Rs 44 crore was allocated for Phase I and Rs 133 crore for Phase II. The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) had given the money as a loan to facilitate the development of roads.

The Congress Vigilance Cell also submitted a First Information Report (FIR) over the alleged misappropriation of funds to the Mizoram Lok Ayukta. The cell also raised questions about the misuse the funds meant for road excavation.

The contract was given to RV Hluna from Edenthar for the initial phase, whereas for the second phase, the contract was assigned to Zoramchhana.

RTI documents show that the road excavation project was supposedly done to study the nature of underground soil and the need for large-scale transportation modes. This was a requirement by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). The Congress alleges that ONGC stopped its search for oil and gas in Meidum-Hartawki on October 7, 2015. ONGC's equipment was subsequently relocated to Srikona, Silchar. This is in line with the information contained in the Directorate of Geology & Mining Annual Report for 2022-23, Chapter D-(2), which states that the ONGC no longer provides a Petroleum Exploration License Fee to the Mizoram government.

Congress stated that the wasteful expenditure on the project raises questions about the state government's conduct.

Assembly polls for the 40-member assembly are slated to take place later this year. 

Also Read

Mizoram elections 2023: ECI officials to visit state on August 29

MNF does not subscribe to NDA government's policies: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Mizoram polls: Lone BJP legislator B Chakma to retire from active politics

Mizoram Congress president asks all parties, NGOs to unite against BJP

Mizoram: Two-day Assembly session to begin Aug 22, six bills to be tabled

MNF does not subscribe to NDA government's policies: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Mizoram Assembly adopts resolution opposing Forest (Conservation) Act

Mizoram polls: Lone BJP legislator B Chakma to retire from active politics

Mizoram: Two-day Assembly session to begin Aug 22, six bills to be tabled

MNF has 10 'safe' seats, will retain power in assembly polls: Zoramthanga

Topics : Mizoram Mizoram state assembly election India national politics

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 | Pragyan RoverStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesDream Girl 2Bharat NCAPGoogle DoodleIBPS RRB PO Result 2023 DeclaredChandrayaan-3 World Reaction

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reactedChandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflowsDiesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon