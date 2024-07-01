Business Standard
Manipur CM rejects report on resignation, asks media to not spread rumours

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that it is an attempt by political rivals who want to take advantage of the prevailing situation in the state

New Delhi: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh comes out after attending the NDA parliamentary party meeting at Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi, Friday, June 7, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday described a report on his resignation as unfounded and asked the media not to spread rumours.
Singh also claimed that it is an attempt by political rivals who want to take advantage of the prevailing situation in the state which has been in the grip of violence since May last year.
His statement came three days after a media outlet reported that Singh is likely to resign soon.
"Manipur is passing through a troubled time. In such a crucial time, the leaders of Manipur can't afford to be weak. We are fully confident of our abilities, the chief minister said.
Addressing the Manipur issue is more important, Singh told reporters after attending a programme in Imphal on the implementation of three new criminal laws across the country.
The rumours (on resignation) are possibly spread by those who want to be CM and ministers, as well as the opposition, he said.
The chief minister said that his government communicates regularly with the PMO and the Union Home Ministry on the Manipur situation.
If we leave, who will lead the people? More chaos will be created. We have to guide the people, said Singh who heads a BJP government in the northeastern state.

Singh also called on media outlets not to publish unfounded reports.
"Panic situation might be created if speculative reports are published without verification. Publications of such unfounded reports may give pleasure to some people. However, chances are 90 per cent of the people in the state would start panicking," he said.
He asked media outlets to come to Manipur and take stock of the actual situation to help bring peace to the state.
Ethnic conflict between Imphal valley-based Meiteis and hill-based Kukis has led to the deaths of over 200 people since May 3, 2023, and rendered thousands of people homeless.
Earlier, addressing a gathering, Singh said, "The new laws allow registration of zero FIRs anywhere and also gives scope for registration in local language or dialect."

"Law against mob justice commences today with punishments of life imprisonment and even death... I want to appeal to the people of Manipur to give up mob justice" Singh said.
The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) came into effect on Monday. The new laws replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

