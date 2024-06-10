Business Standard
Suspected militants ambush Manipur CM's advance security convoy, one hurt

Multiple gunshots were fired at the vehicles of the security forces, who retaliated, they said, adding, the shootout is still on near Kotlen village along a stretch of National Highway-53

Manipur police, police

The convoy was on its way to violence-hit Jiribam district. (File photo)

Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 1:27 PM IST

Suspected militants ambushed the advance security convoy of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in Kangpokpi district on Monday, leaving one personnel injured, police said.
The convoy was on its way to violence-hit Jiribam district.
Multiple gunshots were fired at the vehicles of the security forces, who retaliated, they said, adding, the shootout is still on near Kotlen village along a stretch of National Highway-53.
At least one personnel suffered bullet injuries during the attack, police said.
"CM Biren Singh, who is yet to reach Imphal from Delhi, was planning to visit Jiribam to take stock of the situation in the district, an official told PTI.
Two police outposts, a forest beat office and at least 70 houses were torched in Jiribam by suspected militants on Saturday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : N Biren Singh BJP Manipur govt Delhi violence militants

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 1:27 PM IST

