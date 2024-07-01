Business Standard
TN first state to unmask NEET, nation now realises test fraudulent: DMK

The DMK is for a debate in both the Houses of Parliament over NEET irregularities

M K Stalin, Tamil Nadu CM, DMK President

MK Stalin-led DMK says medical entrance exam NEET is against social justice. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ruling DMK on Monday dubbed the NEET as an 'industry' created for the 'welfare' of coaching centres that rake in 'several lakh crores' and said Tamil Nadu was the first state to make this clear and major parties at the national level now raise their voice against the test.
Pointing to the arrest of several people and searches by the CBI in connection with NEET-UG irregularities, DMK Tamil mouthpiece 'Murasoli,' said BJP's partner, JD(U) itself has passed a resolution over the irregularities. "India's major parties have started to raise their voice against NEET."

The DMK is for a debate in both the Houses of Parliament over NEET irregularities and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has said that the issue should be deliberated.
Days ago, in the state Assembly, Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare, Udhayanidhi Stalin spoke on the 'Dravidian Algorithm,' explaining that Tamil Nadu understood much ahead of other states whether 'NEET is good or bad.' Similarly, Tamil people understood before others on why 'Hindi imposition' must be opposed.
In its editorial on July 1, 2024, the Tamil daily said: "It was Tamil Nadu which first said that NEET is fraudulent. Now the entire country is supporting that. NEET is an industry created for the welfare of coaching centres that rake in several lakh crores and Tamil Nadu was the first state to say that. Today, gangs of fraudsters are being arrested."

Referring to the Tamil Nadu Assembly resolution passed on June 28, 2024 seeking exemption to the state from NEET and urging scrapping of the medical entrance exam altogether, the DMK daily said, "only now India is fully realising the fraudulent NEET."

The DMK has said time and again that the medical entrance exam NEET is against social justice, it goes against the interests of poor, rural students and favours only coaching centres. Main opposition AIADMK and most parties in the state are opposed to NEET.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

