Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Delhi HC orders TMC MP Saket Gokhale to pay Lakshmi Puri Rs 50 lakh

Defamation case: TMC MP Saket Gokhale must post a public apology on his X (formerly Twitter) account, which has to remain posted for six months

TMC MP Saket Gokhale (Imge: ANI) and Deputy Executive Director of UN Women Lakshmi Puri (Image: Wikicommons)

TMC MP Saket Gokhale (Imge: ANI) and Deputy Executive Director of UN Women Lakshmi Puri (Image: Wikicommons)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saket Gokhale to pay Rs 50 lakh in damages to former United Nations Assistant Secretary-General Lakshmi Puri, in a defamation suit filed by her. The court also mandated Gokhale to issue a public apology in The Times of India and on his X (formerly Twitter) account, which must remain posted for six months.

Defamation case against Saket Gokhale

The suit stems from a series of defamatory tweets by Gokhale, where he questioned Puri's integrity.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The tweets accused Puri and her husband, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, of purchasing a house in Geneva, Switzerland, using ‘black money’ in 2006. These allegations led Puri to seek legal redress in 2021, claiming the tweets tarnished her reputation and caused irreparable harm.

The lawsuit was filed by Karanjawala & Co on behalf of Lakshmi Puri. Senior Advocate Maninder Singh (former ASG) represented Puri, supported by a team from Karanjawala & Company including Meghna Mishra, Tarun Sharma, Palak Sharma, and Shreyansh Rathi.

Puri’s petition highlighted that Gokhale made the defamatory tweets on June 13 and June 23, 2021, alleging that Puri and her husband, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, used illicit funds to purchase property in Geneva. Puri sought Rs 5 crore in damages for these libellous statements.

Court criticises Gokhale’s absence

Despite initially participating in the case, Gokhale eventually stopped appearing or being represented in court, effectively ignoring the proceedings. This behaviour was noted in the court’s 62-page judgment, which criticised Gokhale’s apparent disregard for the legal process.

More From This Section

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka, Congress leader

Rahul cannot insult Hindus, was talking about BJP: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Monday, July 1, 2024.

'Aap Hindu ho hi nahi': Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt in Lok Sabha

M K Stalin, Tamil Nadu CM, DMK President

TN first state to unmask NEET, nation now realises test fraudulent: DMK

Anurag Thakur, Anurag

Rahul Gandhi enjoyed power without liability so far: Anurag Thakur in LS

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

NDA's third term marred with paper leaks, train accident, says Kharge


In July 2021, the Delhi High Court had already issued an interim order preventing Gokhale from posting further defamatory content about Puri and her husband. Gokhale’s tweets had also called for an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate into the couple’s financial affairs, tagging the Union Finance Minister.

Court ruling

In its judgment, the court stated, “The plaintiff has suffered irreparable harm on account of Defendant No. 1, that is, Saket Gokhale’s defamatory statements and is directed to give an apology to the plaintiff, which shall be published on Defendant No 1’s X account and in The Times of India. Further, the tweet published on the defendant’s X account shall be retained for six months.”

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani, presiding over the case, observed that no monetary award could fully compensate for damage to one's reputation. However, considering all factors, the court ordered Gokhale to pay Rs 50 lakh in damages to Puri within eight weeks. Additionally, Gokhale is restrained from making further defamatory statements against Puri.

(With agency inputs)


 

Also Read

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader

Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi summoned to appear before UP Court on July 2

Rahul Gandhi,rahul,congress leader

Hearing in defamation case against Rahul Gandhi postponed to June 26

Thaksin, Ex-Thailand PM

Thaksin indicted on charge of royal defamation as more cases stir Thailand

Medha Patkar

Court to decide sentence of Medha Patkar in defamation case on July 1

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader

Bengaluru court grants bail to Rahul Gandhi in defamation case: Details

Topics : Defamation case defamation TMC All India Trinamool Congress BS Web Reports Delhi High Court Twitter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon