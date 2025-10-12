Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 02:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Mehbooba Mufti slams BJP govt for 'embracing' Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

Her remarks came at a time when India has decided to upgrade its ties with Afghanistan and Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is visiting India.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday targeted the BJP-led government at the Centre (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday targeted the BJP-led government at the Centre, saying embracing Taliban-ruled Afghanistan while "targeting" Muslims of India is a stark reminder of the "internal hypocrisy" of the party.

"In the name of 'Love Jihad,' 'Land Jihad,' 'Vote Jihad' and 'Cow Jihad, the BJP has repeatedly targeted its own Muslim population propagating narratives that demonize them. At the same time India the mother of democracy under BJP has decided to embrace Taliban the harbinger of jihad," she charged in a post on X.

 

She said India has chosen to extend all kinds of aid to rebuild Afghanistan, including offering educational scholarships, to Afghan students.

"While fostering good relations with Afghanistan may be strategically important it raises a glaring contradiction - India's own Muslim population who have contributed to the nation's independence, identity and progress are being systematically marginalised," the PDP president charged.

The BJP's withdrawal of scholarships for Muslim students and closing madrasas "is a stark reminder of this internal hypocrisy," she added.

Mehbooba, a former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, said maintaining international relationships is vital, but the foundation of a stable and harmonious nation lies in fostering trust, respect and equality within its own borders, particularly with its minority community.

"Hope Bulldozer Baba is listening!" she remarked in an apparent swipe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mehbooba Mufti BJP Mehbooba

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

