Home / Politics / TMC MP Saugata Roy criticises party's focus on 'khela, mela' over politics

Opposition parties in West Bengal have long been accusing the TMC govt of giving attention only to "khela and mela", ignoring the serious development and administrative issues

Saugata Roy, Saugata

TMC MP Saugata Roy (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 8:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Veteran TMC MP Saugata Roy has courted controversy by claiming that a party should not be obsessed with organising fairs and tournaments ("khela and mela") but rather focus on political activities, particularly when elections are near.

Opposition parties in West Bengal have long been accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress of giving attention only to "khela and mela", ignoring the serious development and administrative issues.

Roy was attending a 'Bijoya Sammilani' (post-Durga Puja meet to exchange greetings) at Baranagar, which falls under his Dumdum Lok Sabha constituency, on Friday night when he made the comments, leaving hundreds of TMC supporters and others present stunned.

 

"When a party gets busy prioritising fests and tournaments, it gradually loses its political soul. We must keep in mind that only six months are left before the assembly polls in the state.

"The party should put the focus on political course of action, on firming up strategy to cope with the challenges and get engaged in political programmes, and not solely being preoccupied with other activities which are not integrated with the party's political identity," he said.

A video clip containing the 78-year-old politician's comment went viral on Saturday. PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The opposition did not miss the opportunity to criticise the ruling party on the issue.

The BJP claimed that Roy spoke the truth, but wondered whether it would cut much ice with the leadership of the TMC.

"Being a seasoned politician and having vast knowledge, Saugata da finally spoke the truth. But didn't he know the facts in all these years?" BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya said.

Bhattacharya, also a Rajya Sabha MP, said, "We all know that TMC is synonymous with mela-khela. The CM is busy attending the Durga Puja carnival when north Bengal was reeling under rain-triggered landslides and flood. I wonder why he woke up to the issue all of a sudden?"  CPI(M) leader Satarup Ghosh said everyone knows TMC leaders' priorities remain in organising fests and fairs "with cut money and extortion".

"No idea why Saugata babu is speaking on these lines. Perhaps he is afraid of not getting a nomination in the next Lok Sabha polls, or he has some other objective," Ghosh said.

TMC IT cell in charge and spokesperson Debangshu Bhattacharya said it has to be considered at which venue and in what context Roy made those observations.

"He is a veteran leader and his views are always taken with due respect and importance. The opposition should not gloat over his comments," Bhattacharya said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 8:48 PM IST

