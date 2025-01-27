Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / MUDA case: ED summons Siddaramaiah's wife to appear before it on Tuesday

MUDA case: ED summons Siddaramaiah's wife to appear before it on Tuesday

MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where it developed a residential layout

Enforcement Directorate, ED

Under the controversial scheme, MUDA allotted 50 per cent of developed land to the land losers in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts | Photo: X @dir_ed

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ED has asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi B M to appear before it on Tuesday in connection with the MUDA land allotment scam.

The Additional Director of Enforcement Directorate, Muralikannan has written to her submit evidences and records.

Muralikkannan said he is investigating the matter under the provisions of the Prevention of Money laundering Act, 2002. He said he considered Parvathi's attendance necessary to give evidence and for production of records in connection with the investigation or proceeding under PMLA.

In the MUDA site allotment case, it is alleged compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

 

MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where it developed a residential layout.

Also Read

Enforcement Directorate, ED

Torres Jewellery case: ED freezes bank deposits, assets worth Rs 21 cr

India faced more than 1.2 billion cyberattacks in the third quarter of 2024, marking a 92 per cent increase from the year before. The onslaught included 271 million attacks on APIs, according to report by application security firm Indusface. API is s

Delhi cyberfrauds siphoned Rs 4,900 cr cyber crime money abroad: ED

Bombay High Court

'Must follow law, not harass citizens': Bombay HC fines ED Rs 1 lakh

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Dissenting voices mar BJP's campaign against Siddaramaiah after ED action

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED attaches Rs 300 cr assets in MUDA-linked money laundering case

Under the controversial scheme, MUDA allotted 50 per cent of developed land to the land losers in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts.

It is alleged Parvathi had no legal title over this 3.16 acres of land at survey number 464 of Kasare village, Kasaba hobli of Mysuru taluk.

The Lokayukta as well as the ED are probing the matter simultaneously.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Congress demands hike in MGNREGA wages to Rs 400 per day in Union Budget

PremiumThe Congress' Belagavi meeting put on record the promise that the party organisation would go through an extensive revamp. (Photo: PTI)

A new address, and then a reshaped house: Cong eyes organisational revamp

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Govt plans direct farm sales to cut middlemen, boost farmer income: Chouhan

Smriti Irani, Smriti

Smriti Irani campaigns for BJP's Manish Chaudhary in Okhla, targets AAP

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Misgovernance under Arvind Kejriwal will end on February 8: Amit Shah

Topics : Enforcement Directorate MUDA Scam Siddaramaiah

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEUCC in Uttarakhand TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon