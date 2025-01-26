Business Standard

Govt plans direct farm sales to cut middlemen, boost farmer income: Chouhan

The interaction was part of a programme where 400 progressive farmers and scheme beneficiaries along with spouses were invited to attend the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path

The minister asserted that the government is making every possible effort to empower and improve farmers' economic conditions. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 8:56 PM IST

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said the government is working on a model to allow farmers to sell their produce directly to consumers, reducing middlemen's role.

Interacting with about 400 farmers after the Republic Day parade at Pusa campus, Chouhan emphasized that the "farm to consumer" model will help farmers get maximum benefits, an official statement said.

"Agriculture is the backbone of the Indian economy and farmers are its soul. Without farmers, India cannot prosper," he said.

While agriculture is a state subject, the Centre will support farmers comprehensively, Chouhan stated.

"The contribution of the agriculture sector and farmers would play a key role in making India a developed nation. The Centre along with state governments will support you," he said.

 

He highlighted ongoing efforts including procuring crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP), promoting technological solutions, strengthening Krishi Vighyan Kendras, encouraging natural farming and crop diversification.

The minister asserted that the government is making every possible effort to empower and improve farmers' economic conditions.

The interaction was part of a programme where 400 progressive farmers and scheme beneficiaries along with spouses were invited to attend the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Republic Day Shivraj Singh Chouhan farmer income

First Published: Jan 26 2025 | 8:56 PM IST

