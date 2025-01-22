Business Standard

'Must follow law, not harass citizens': Bombay HC fines ED Rs 1 lakh

The Bombay High Court has fined the Enforcement Directorate Rs 1 lakh for baseless money-laundering probe against a realtor. It has also penalised the complainant for malafide intent

Bombay High Court (Photo: Shutterstock)

Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday imposed a Rs 1 lakh fine on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for launching a money laundering investigation against a Mumbai-based real estate developer, Rakesh Jain, without sufficient grounds. The court also slammed the ED for acting outside the law and emphasised the need for a “strong message” to ensure agencies follow legal protocols, reported India Today.
 

Court warns against harassment   

Justice Milind Jadhav of the Bombay High Court made it clear that the ED and complainant Gul Achhra, a property purchaser, acted with “malafide intent” in pushing the case forward. Both the ED and Achhra were fined Rs 1 lakh each.  
 
 
“I am compelled to levy exemplary costs because a strong message needs to be sent to the law enforcement agencies like the ED that they should conduct themselves within the parameters of the law and that they cannot take law into their own hands without application of mind and harass citizens,” said Justice Jadhav.  
 

What is the harassment case? 

The case arose from a property dispute between Jain and Achhra, who had planned to develop a hotel on floors of a building in Mumbai’s Malad area. Delays in obtaining an occupation certificate led Achhra to file a complaint, initially deemed civil by the Mumbai Police.  
 
Achhra escalated the matter to the Andheri magistrate court, which directed the Vile Parle police to investigate. Eventually, the ED was brought in, claiming that Jain’s purchase of flats and a garage in Andheri during the dispute constituted “proceeds of crime”.  

What did the High Court say? 

The High Court criticised the ED for its lack of due diligence, calling the case “a classic example of oppression in the garb of implementing the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).” Justice Jadhav noted that Achhra manipulated the system by suppressing police findings, which had ruled the matter as civil in nature.  
 
“Achhra had a clear sinister motive in his mind, which became clearly evident,” the bench stated, adding that merely breaching an agreement does not amount to criminal breach of trust under Section 406 of the Indian Penal Code.  
 
The court ruled that the magistrate’s order to involve the Vile Parle police was beyond its jurisdiction. Consequently, the case filed by the police and the ED investigation were declared invalid.  
 

Topics : Bombay High Court Enforcement Directorate money laundering case BS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

