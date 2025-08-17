Sunday, August 17, 2025 | 07:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / People's support will shield EC when it walks the right path: Akhilesh

People's support will shield EC when it walks the right path: Akhilesh

Akhilesh Yadav said that a single "correct and bold step" by the poll panel could secure the future and welfare of countless generations in the country

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

"The list keeps getting longer. There has been no response on the wrongdoings we pointed out, nor on the affidavits we submitted," Akhilesh Yadav alleged. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Stating that Election Commission has the "historic responsibility" of safeguarding democracy, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that when it takes the "right course", support of crores of Indians will become its shield.

Yadav said that a single "correct and bold step" by the poll panel could secure the future and welfare of countless generations in the country.

"The Election Commission needs not just reforms but a complete transformation. Today, the historic duty of protecting democracy rests on its shoulders. We understand that it faces various unwarranted pressures, but it must not think it stands alone," Yadav said in a statement.

 

When one walks the path of truth, people and their faith walk along, the Samajwadi Party leader said.

"When the Election Commission chooses the right course, crores of Indians will stand behind it as its shield. When one walks the path of truth, people and their faith walk along. A single correct and bold step by the commission can ensure the future and well-being of endless generations. Everyone must listen to the voice of their conscience," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

He said Samajwadi Party has submitted 18,000 affidavits pertaining to "vote theft" but the Election Commission has not taken action so far.

"The list keeps getting longer. There has been no response on the wrongdoings we pointed out, nor on the affidavits we submitted," Yadav alleged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

EC stands 'thoroughly exposed' for incompetence, partisanship: Cong

DMRC, Delhi metro

Kite-related disruptions on metro network fell sharply on I-Day: DMRC

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Modi govt under pressure, won't conduct 'true caste census': Rahul Gandhi

CEC Gyanesh Kumar

EC can't discriminate among political parties: CEC on voter fraud charge

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi urges states to cooperate in implementing proposed GST reforms

Topics : Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav Election Commission democracy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE Updates<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Reliance Digital India SaleHappy Janmashtami 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon