Naveen Patnaik's BJD make a comeback in Odisha? It's a tricky course

The BJD won 51 seats in the Assembly, but lost all 21 Lok Sabha constituencies - a first in its political history - in the simultaneous elections

Ruben Banerjee, veteran journalist and author of a biography of Patnaik, said: “The immediate challenge for the ageing Patnaik is to keep the flock together as the BJD runs the risk of poaching by the BJP.” (Photo: PTI)

Ramani Ranjan Mohapatra
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2024 | 11:01 PM IST
With a 40.22% vote share in Assembly polls, it remains Odisha’s preeminent party but is untested in the Opposition space, explains Ramani Ranjan Mohapatra

The camaraderie between Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in focus last week at the swearing-in of Mohan Charan Majhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) first chief minister in Odisha, amid swirling questions over the regional party’s future following its recent electoral defeat.

Until just a fortnight ago, these two parties — once allies — were engaged in their fiercest battle yet, with Modi hinting at conspiracies surrounding the
First Published: Jun 16 2024 | 10:58 PM IST

