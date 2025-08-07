Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 03:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / We should impose 50% levy on US goods: Shashi Tharoor on Trump tariffs

We should impose 50% levy on US goods: Shashi Tharoor on Trump tariffs

Shashi Tharoor's remarks were in response to the additional 25 per cent tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on account of India's oil imports from Russia

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Speaking to reporters, the Thiruvananthapuram MP questioned India's decision to levy a 17 per cent tariff, adding that New Delhi should not be intimidated by such actions | (Photo: PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said that India should also increase tariffs on US-made goods to 50 per cent after the first tranche of Donald Trump administration's 25 per cent tariffs came into effect.
 
Tharoor's remarks were in response to the additional 25 per cent tariffs imposed by Trump on account of India's oil imports from Russia. Speaking to reporters, the Thiruvananthapuram MP questioned India's decision to levy a 17 per cent tariff, adding that New Delhi should not be intimidated by such actions.
 
"It will definitely have an impact because we have a trade of $90 billion with them, and if everything becomes 50% more expensive, buyers will also think why should they buy Indian things? If they do this, we should also impose a 50% tariff on American exports... It is not that any country can threaten us like this," Tharoor was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. 
 
 
"Our average tariffs on American goods are 17 per cent. Why should we stop at 17 per cent? We should also raise it to 50 per cent... We need to ask them, do they not value our relationship? If India doesn't matter to them, they should also not matter to us," Tharoor noted.

Also Read

Shashi Tharoor

Cutting fertiliser subsidy not viable despite green push, says Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Tharoor urges Centre, states to align efforts for clean air solutions

India, US, India US

Trump hits India with 50% tariff: Tharoor slams US, experts warn of GDP hit

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Trump's dead economy remark should not be taken literally: Shashi Tharoor

Supreme Court, SC

'Why so touchy?': SC to BJP leader on Tharoor's 2018 'scorpion' remark

 

Trump imposes 50 per cent tariffs on India

 
On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order, announcing an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, bringing the country's total to 50 per cent. The executive order issued by the White House cited India's continuous imports of Russian oil as an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to the United States. 
 
While the first tranche of the tariff hike came into effect on Thursday, the second would come into effect on August 27. 
 

India calls the increased tariff move "unjustified"

 
Responding to the increased tariff rate, India on Wednesday released a statement, calling the move "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".
 
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in its statement stated that India would take “all actions necessary to protect its national interests.” 
 
"The United States has in recent days targeted India’s oil imports from Russia,” the MEA said. “We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India", the statement added.

More From This Section

Abhishek Banerjee, Abhishek

TMC accuses EC of shameless role in denying voters their democratic rights

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

No party raised claim or objection to draft electoral rolls in Bihar: EC

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

LS passes Merchant Shipping Bill; 2nd to be passed in Monsoon session

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

PM Modi can't stand up to Trump despite tariff threat due to Adani: Rahul

Protest, Parliament Protest

Congress to protest at Jantar Mantar over 42% OBC reservations in Telangana

Topics : Shashi Tharoor Donald Trump Narendra Modi Trump tariffs India oil imports BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon