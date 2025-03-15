Saturday, March 15, 2025 | 07:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Telangana CM slams KCR for atteending assembly only twice in 15 months

Telangana CM slams KCR for atteending assembly only twice in 15 months

he said since December 2023, when the Congress government assumed office, Rao had drawn a salary of over Rs 57 lakh as an MLA and opposition leader

Revanth Reddy also criticised the BRS for objecting to his frequent visits to Delhi and stated that he believes in maintaining cordial relations between the Centre and the states. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Last Updated : Mar 15 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday criticised opposition BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao for attending assembly sessions only twice in the past 15 months and challenged him to a debate on the loss suffered by the state in utilising Krishna waters.

In a marathon reply to the motion of thanks to the Governor's address to the legislature, he said since December 2023, when the Congress government assumed office, Rao had drawn a salary of over Rs 57 lakh as an MLA and opposition leader.

"The opposition leader, who takes a government salary, has left the people to their fate," he said.

 

Revanth Reddy also criticised the BRS for objecting to his frequent visits to Delhi and stated that he believes in maintaining cordial relations between the Centre and the states, as envisaged in the Constitution.

"The Centre is a union of states, and the country's Prime Minister is indeed like an elder brother to any Chief Minister," he said.

Reddy stated that his visits to Delhi are aimed at addressing people's issues with the Centre. He also appreciated Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for agreeing to transfer defence lands in Hyderabad to the state government.

BRS leader K T Rama Rao recently criticised Revanth Reddy for his earlier remarks referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "bade bhai" (elder brother).

The CM also said that he had submitted a letter to Prime Minister Modi, requesting steps to be taken for Hyderabad to host the 2036 Olympics.

Referring to the recent arrest of two female online journalists for allegedly circulating a video on social media with "derogatory and abusive" content against the Congress government and Revanth Reddy, he warned that stringent action would be taken, as per the law, against those engaging in "defamatory propaganda under the guise of journalism."  He said that leaders of journalists' unions should define a journalist and a list of (mainstream) journalists.

The unions should determine the punishment for those on the list if they commit such offences.

Anyone not on the list is not a journalist, and those who are not journalists will be treated as criminals if they engage in defamatory propaganda, he added.

"We will respond to such criminals as required. If they hide behind a faade, that veil will be removed, and they will be exposed. Don't create a spectacle. I am also a human being... We will act strictly according to the law and will not exceed any limits," Reddy said.

The BRS is upset when police cases are filed against "paid artistes" who posted abusive videos recorded in their party office, he said.

The language used in these social media posts and videos makes his blood boil, as they target family members, Reddy said.

"I am asking the one who condemned the arrest whether they would tolerate such comments if they were made about their sister, mother, or wife," he added.

Noting that constructive criticism is welcome, Reddy wondered what kind of culture encourages "making derogatory comments about female family members."  "Chandrasekhar Rao should restrain his children," he said, adding, "It is unacceptable if Rao believes he can gain political advantage by psychologically hurting his opponents.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 15 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

