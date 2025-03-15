Saturday, March 15, 2025 | 08:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BJP questions Piketty's name in group analysing caste data in Telangana

BJP questions Piketty's name in group analysing caste data in Telangana

Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that the Congress had stood with foreign forces to echo their criticism of the Indian economy and various other issues

Sudhanshu Trivedi, Sudhanshu

Sudhanshu Trivedi asked why the state's Congress government needed a foreign expert and if there was any dearth of capable people in India. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

The BJP on Saturday criticised the Telangana government for including French economist Thomas Piketty in an expert group to analyse the state's caste survey, as it questioned the involvement of a foreigner in studying "sensitive" social data.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi asked why the state's Congress government needed a foreign expert and if there was any dearth of capable people in India.  ALSO READ: Telangana govt ropes in Thomas Piketty to analyse caste census data

He noted that many Indians were occupying important positions globally, slamming the state government for including a foreigner in the 11-member group headed by a retired Supreme Court judge.

 

The Rajya Sabha member said the model proposed by Piketty, who has extensively studied wealth inequality, had drawn heavy criticism abroad and noted that his tax recommendations could inflict a lot of harm on the salaried and middle class.

He alleged that the Congress had stood with foreign forces to echo their criticism of the Indian economy and various other issues, and asked the main opposition party to explain its decision to involve a foreigner in analysing sensitive caste data.

GVL Narasimha Rao, another BJP leader, attacked alleged that the Congress' fundamental belief had always been that India was not good enough.

"Not good enough to govern itself, to defend itself, or even to think for itself. And today, they prove it yet again by outsourcing our sensitive caste demographics to a foreigner," he said.

First Published: Mar 15 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

