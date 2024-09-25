Business Standard
Home / Politics / No illegality in magistrate's order: Court denies relief to Uddhav, Raut

No illegality in magistrate's order: Court denies relief to Uddhav, Raut

Shewale has taken objection to articles, published on December 29, 2022, alleging he had hotel and real estate businesses in Karachi in Pakistan

Uddhav

Denying the duo's revision application, the special judge directed that the case be sent to the trial (magistrate) court for further proceedings Image: X@ShivSenaUBT_

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A special court here has held there was no illegality in a magistrate's order that refused to discharge Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut in a defamation case filed by former Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale.
The special judge for cases against MPs and MLAs, A U Kadam, made the observations while dismissing a joint appeal of Thackeray and Raut against the lower court's order.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The magistrate gave cogent reasons for recording a finding that offences are prima facie made out," the special court said in the order on Monday. The copy of the order became available on Tuesday. "...an inference is inevitable that there is no illegality or mistake found to be committed by the trial court," the judge said.
 
Denying the duo's revision application, the special judge directed that the case be sent to the trial (magistrate) court for further proceedings. Shewale, part of the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, has sought action against Thackeray and Raut under Indian Penal Code section 500 (defamation) for publishing "defamatory articles" against him in the Marathi and Hindi editions of Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana'.
Shewale has taken objection to articles, published on December 29, 2022, alleging he had hotel and real estate businesses in Karachi in Pakistan. As per Shewale's plea, filed in January last year through advocate Chitra Salunkhe, the articles were "concocted" and "devoid of any merit".
Claiming innocence, Thackeray and Raut filed a discharge application before a magistrate court. The magistrate rejected their pleas in October 2023, saying CrPC does not contain any specific provision for discharge of the accused after issue of process in summary cases.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Saudi Arabia

Prevent beggars from entering our country under Umrah visas: Saudi to Pak

Imran khan

Pakistani HC disposes of petition regarding Imran Khan's military trial

pakistan Flag

Election Commission failed to perform its duties in Feb 8 elections: Pak SC

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Pakistani Taliban deny attacking convoy of foreign ambassadors in northwest

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Borders peaceful as Pakistan fears PM Modi: Amit Shah at rally in J-K

Topics : Pakistan Sanjay Raut Uddhav Thackeray

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJammu & Kashmir Assembly Election LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon