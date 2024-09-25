Business Standard
Home / Politics / Cong cites Kangana's remarks accusing BJP of wanting to get back farm laws

Cong cites Kangana's remarks accusing BJP of wanting to get back farm laws

The farmers' protest started at the fag-end of November 2020 and ended after Parliament repealed the three laws. The legislations came into force in June 2020 and were repealed in November 2021

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana

The three laws -- Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act -- were repealed in November 2021 (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 7:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Tuesday cited BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's purported remarks on farm laws to allege that the ruling party was making efforts to bring back the three laws that were repealed in 2021, and asserted that Haryana will give a befitting reply to it.
The Congress shared on X an undated video of Ranaut in which she is purportedly saying in Hindi, "Farm laws that have been repealed should be brought back. I think this may get controversial. The laws in farmers' interest be brought back. Farmers should themselves demand this (to bring farm laws back) so that there is no hindrance to their prosperity.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
"Farmers are a pillar of strength in India's progress. Only in some states, they had objected to farm laws. I appeal with folded hands that farm laws should be brought back in the interest of farmers."

In a post in Hindi along with the video, the Congress said, "The three black laws imposed on farmers should be brought back: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has said this. More than 750 farmers of the country were martyred, only then did the Modi government wake up and these black laws were withdrawn."

Now BJP MPs are planning to bring back these laws, the Congress alleged.
"The Congress is with the farmers. These black laws will never return, no matter how hard Narendra Modi and his MPs try," the opposition party said on X.
Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also shared the video of Ranaut on X and said, "'All three farm laws should be brought back': BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. More than 750 farmers were martyred while protesting against the three black farmer laws. Efforts are being made to bring them back."

"We will never let that happen. Haryana will answer first," she said in an apparent reference to the assembly polls in Haryana.
Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera also shared the video on X and said it was the BJP's "real thinking".
"How many times will you deceive the farmers, you two-faced people?" Khera said in a post in Hindi.

More From This Section

Supriya Sule, Supriya, Sule

State govt's record of Badlapur case accused's death raises doubts: Sule

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Setback to CM Siddaramaiah as HC upholds Guv''s order, dismisses his plea

Premiummanufacturing

Singapore seeks Indian forbearance on Chinese components in projects

D K Shivakumar, Shivakumar

HC verdict: No question of CM's resignation, says Deputy CM Shivakumar

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka HC dismisses CM Siddaramaiah's petition challenging Guv's order

The three laws -- Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act -- were repealed in November 2021.
The farmers' protest started at the fag-end of November 2020 and ended after Parliament repealed the three laws. The legislations came into force in June 2020 and were repealed in November 2021.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

SBI, State Bank Of India

Cong raises alarm as SBI decides to pick equity in debt-laden infra firm

Modi, Narendra Modi

Highlights: PM Modi says US visit fruitful, covered programmes aimed at making world better

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

J-K, Haryana polls highlights: Why did youth of Haryana turn to 'Dunki', asks Rahul Gandhi

BSP Chief Mayawati speaks in Rajya Sabha during the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi

Cong's reservation policy for Dalits, backwards 'deceptive': Mayawati

Ravneet Singh Bittu, Ravneet Singh

Bittu sticks to remark against Rahul, asks Cong to protest against leader

Topics : Kangana Ranaut Congress BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 7:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon