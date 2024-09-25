Business Standard
Home / Politics / State govt's record of Badlapur case accused's death raises doubts: Sule

State govt's record of Badlapur case accused's death raises doubts: Sule

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday alleged loopholes in the Maharashtra government's version of circumstances leading to the death of the Badlapur sexual assault case accused in police custody.

Supriya Sule, Supriya, Sule

The incident occurred when Shinde was being taken to Badlapur in Thane district from Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai in a police vehicle (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 7:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday alleged loopholes in the Maharashtra government's version of circumstances leading to the death of the Badlapur sexual assault case accused in police custody.
Sule wondered how the accused whose face was covered with black cloth and who was handcuffed could snatch a pistol of a policeman in a moving vehicle.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The accused, Akshay Shinde, died on Monday in retaliatory firing by a police officer after he snatched the pistol of a policeman in a van and opened fire, leaving an assistant inspector injured, according to police.
 
The incident occurred when Shinde was being taken to Badlapur in Thane district from Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai in a police vehicle.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis stressed that police had fired in self-defence.
"I had demanded that the accused be hanged in public after trial to send out a strong message in society," Sule told reporters in Baramati.

More From This Section

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Setback to CM Siddaramaiah as HC upholds Guv''s order, dismisses his plea

Premiummanufacturing

Singapore seeks Indian forbearance on Chinese components in projects

D K Shivakumar, Shivakumar

HC verdict: No question of CM's resignation, says Deputy CM Shivakumar

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka HC dismisses CM Siddaramaiah's petition challenging Guv's order

BSP Chief Mayawati speaks in Rajya Sabha during the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi

Cong's reservation policy for Dalits, backwards 'deceptive': Mayawati

Alleging loopholes in the government version of the chain of events leading to Akshay Shinde's death, Sule said the biggest question is how a person in police custody could reach the pistol of a cop.
"A policeman suffered a bullet injury in the incident which is very worrisome. Even police are not safe in Maharashtra. If there is CCTV footage of the incident, it should be made public," Sule demanded.

Also Read

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

Never had aspirations to be Maharashtra's chief minister: Uddhav Thackeray

Ajit Pawar

Some from a party using offensive language against a community: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Eknath Khadse.

Not keen to return to BJP; points fingers at Fadnavis: Eknath Khadse

Anil Deshmukh, Anil, Deshmukh

Bid to arrest me at Fadnavis' behest, claims ex-minister Anil Deshmukh

Farooq Abdullah

BJP trying to 'intimidate' Hindu voters in J-K: NCP prez Farooq Abdullah

Topics : NCP Supriya Sule seual harassment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 7:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon