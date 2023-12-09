Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

Odisha cash haul: BJP stages protest in J-K, demands action against Cong MP

Shouting anti-Congress slogans, the BJP activists assembled outside the Press Club in the heart of Jammu and held a peaceful demonstration

BJP, Congress

Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2023 | 2:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit on Saturday held a protest over the recovery of a huge amount of "unaccounted for" cash in Odisha and demanded stern action against Congress MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu.
The protesters also burnt an effigy of Sahu.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The seizure of "unaccounted for" cash after Income Tax department raids against an Odisha-based distillery group and its linked entities is expected to reach Rs 290 crore, making it the "highest-ever" black money haul by any agency in a single operation, official sources said Saturday.
Premises linked to Sahu were also covered as part of the searches, the sources said.
Shouting anti-Congress slogans, the BJP activists assembled outside the Press Club in the heart of Jammu and held a peaceful demonstration.
Setting ablaze an effigy of the Congress' Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand, they also demanded that Sahu be arrested immediately.
The protesters were led by Yudhvir Sethi -- the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit vice-president -- and the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's chief in the Union Territory Arun Prabhat.
"The recovery of unaccounted for cash by the Income Tax department exposed the loot by Congress leaders Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policy will ensure that each penny looted from the nation will be recovered from such leaders, who will be sent to jail," Sethi said.
The Yuva Morcha's Prabhat accused Congress leaders of looting the country and said they should not be spared.
"This money belongs to the public and should be utilised for their welfare," he said.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said his administration has "zero tolerance" against corruption.
On International Anti-Corruption Day, Sinha said in a post on X, "Jammu and Kashmir has a zero-tolerance approach to corruption. On International Anti-Corruption Day, let us reaffirm our resolve to build a 'corruption-free Jammu and Kashmir'."

"We must be #UnitedAgainstCorruption to ensure probity in governance, social justice & speed up socio-economic development," he further said.

Also Read

Congress plans to launch house visit programme 'Ghar Ghar Congress'

Odisha to hold int'l convention of millets, targets record ragi procurement

Odisha to launch over Rs 3,000 cr scheme for public, commodity transport

Odisha govt's nod for 8 investment projects worth over Rs 1,397 crore

Odisha CM Patnaik drops Higher Education Minister after 'poor' review

KCR elected BRS Legislature Party leader in new Telangana Assembly

Congress holds Assembly election review meet for Rajasthan, Mizoram

Making efforts to further strengthen India as growth engine: Rajnath

Decision on next MP CM likely on Monday after BJP observers meet party MLAs

Ashok Gehlot criticises BJP for delay in Chief Minister announcements

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Odisha BJP Congress Politics

First Published: Dec 09 2023 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon