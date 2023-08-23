Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.01%)
65220.03 + 3.94
Nifty (0.01%)
19396.45 + 2.85
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
38544.30 + 417.90
Nifty Smallcap (0.86%)
5378.05 + 46.10
Nifty Bank (-0.02%)
43993.25 -8.75
Heatmap

Congress plans to launch house visit programme 'Ghar Ghar Congress'

Slamming the BJP, Shah Nawaj said, "The claim about secularism is not at all present...it seems as if Governor's rule going on. Where is the government?"

Congress, Congress manifesto

Representational image

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 8:39 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With both the general election and the state's Assembly election around the corner, the Odisha unit of the Congress party is launching a house visit programme, 'Ghar Ghar Congress', on 15th September, said Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Sarat Pattnaik on Tuesday.
Under the 'Ghar Ghar Congress' programme the leaders and workers of the Congress will visit each house of the state to deliver the party's message. Sarat Pattnaik said that "how the Odisha government is neglecting OBC, SC and ST and how BJP and BJD leaders are looting Odisha will be highlighted in the house visits".
Meanwhile, eminent Muslim leader Md Shah Nawaj joined Congress on Tuesday. Minority department leaders like K Raju and Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Sarat Patnaik were present at the occasion.
Speaking to ANI, Shah Nawaj said, "I am an advocate of Odisha High Court. I was in the Congress Odisha Minority Department for the last thirty years."
On his decision about quitting the Congress four years back, Shah Nawaj said that after 2014 the programs brought out by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) inspired many people to change sides.
"After 2014 some central programs were so inspiring that people started changing sides. These programs were based on necessities. So Congress leaders diverted to many places, some to BJP, some to BJD," he reasoned.

Also Read

As tur dal prices bite, traders want consumers to try other dal varieties

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik owns property worth Rs 65.40 crore, shows CMO

Odisha CM unveils Biju Patnaik's iconic Dakota aircraft for public display

Rahul calls on Lalu Yadav after SC stays his defamation case conviction

Biden intends to nominate Nisha Biswal to US govt's top administrative post

BJP attacking country's composite culture, dividing society: Akhilesh Yadav

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Kejriwal makes 10 promises; Details here

Govt's policy neither beneficial to farmers nor consumers: Sena (UBT)

Rajasthan elections: BJP to kick start four 'Parivartan Yatras' next month

Sachin Tendulkar to bat for greater voter turnout as 'National Icon' for EC

Slamming the BJP, Shah Nawaj said, "The claim about secularism is not at all present...it seems as if Governor's rule going on. Where is the government?"
Speaking about coming back to Congress, he said, "Congress is the only party that is secular. Kharge ji, Rahul ji, Sonia ji, their Bharat Jodo Yatra..is inspiring. Whenever someone questions in Parliament they are marshalled out. So we got inspired to come back to Congress."
Shah Nawaj, a Muslim leader from Cuttack, has worked as the Odisha chief of the Minority Department in Congress.
Shah Nawaj switched sides to the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) four years back. However, he said that he grew disillusioned with the BJD when he witnessed that both the BJD and BJP did nothing for the Muslims. (ANI)
.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Indian National Congress BJP Lok Sabha MPs

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 8:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 LiveStocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesBRICS Summit 2023Nitin Gadkari | Bharat NCAPOnion Prices in IndiaLIC | Jio Financial ServicesChandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costsLife Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should knowChandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon