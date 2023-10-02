close
Oppn have anti-development attitude, can't digest country's praise: PM Modi

These anti-development people are trying to prove that nothing has happened in the nation and they have pain in their stomach (over India's praise)," he said

PM Modi

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Gwalior
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 7:04 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the opposition parties for their "anti-development" politics and said they have no vision or road map and hate to see the country's progress in different fields under his government.

He asserted that anti-BJP parties do not like the fact that the country is now a days praised at global forums. When the entire world is praising the country and sees their future in India, there are those who indulge in politics and are unable to see anything except their chair...they do not like India being praised the world over.

These anti-development people are trying to prove that nothing has happened in the nation and they have pain in their stomach (over India's praise)," he said.

The PM was addressing a public gathering in Gwalior after inaugurating or laying foundation stones for projects worth Rs 19,260 crore in Madhya Pradesh, where assembly polls are due by the year-end. He said people have faith in the "double-engine" government (BJP in power in the state and also at the Centre) as it ensured Madhya Pradesh's "double-development".

The BJP government has pulled Madhya Pradesh out of the 'BIMARU' (laggard) category and put it in among the top 10 states in the country in terms of development, said Modi. The PM said in the opposition-ruled states, crime and corruption are rampant, while infrastructure development and growth in different fields are key features of BJP rule.

"They (opposition) have no vision or road map for development. They hate the country's progress and development schemes. Due to their hatred, they forget the country's achievements," he said.

Our aim is to ensure Madhya Pradesh features among the top three states in the country, Modi stated and added Your one vote will take MP to the number three position in the country.

The PM said he will ensure India is counted among the top three economies in the world in the next few years. Referring to the upcoming assembly polls which will decide who forms a new government, he said the next five years are crucial for Madhya Pradesh's development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Narendra Modi Opposition Politics

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 7:04 PM IST

