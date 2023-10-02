Will not mention Ujjain, will not act against own party MP: Congress

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his criticism of the Rajasthan government on women's safety, the Congress on Monday said it would never condone violence against women, while the BJP dispensations never accept responsibility or accountability in such cases.

Addressing a rally in Chittorgarh on Monday, Modi attacked the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan over the issue of corruption and women's safety.

The prime minister said he feels pain when atrocities against "daughters" happen anywhere in the country but Congress has made this a tradition in Rajasthan.

Responding to the allegations, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The Prime Minister will not utter a word about Manipur. He will not mention Ujjain. He will not act against his own party MP for atrocities on women wrestlers nor condemn Delhi Police's atrocious treatment of our national champions. But when it comes to election campaigning, he will do what he does best lie brazenly."



The remarks were an apparent reference to the incident in Ujjain in which a minor girl was found walking on a street in injured condition. Her medical examination established that she had been raped, police said.

"We would have thought that at least on Gandhi Jayanti the Prime Minister would spare the nation of his falsehoods, distortions and defamations," Ramesh said on X.

For the record, the Congress party will never condone violence against women, and the Rajasthan government has and will pursue justice in all cases with the utmost urgency and seriousness, he asserted.

"BJP governments do the opposite never accept responsibility or accountability. That is the difference," he said.