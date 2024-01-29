Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Opportunism for power at its peak: Digvijaya on Nitish's return to NDA

Kumar's latest crossover, his fifth in a little over a decade, capped days of high political drama and blame game. It is also seen as a big setback for the opposition unity

2023 Madhya pradesh legislative assembly, digvijaya singh

They have nothing to do with the religious or political ideology but only care about "getting the chair", the Rajya Sabha member claimed.

Press Trust of India Indore
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 2:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ditched the Mahagathbandhan and the opposition bloc INDIA to form a new government with the BJP, Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh claimed that "opportunism" for power was at its peak.
JD(U) president Nitish Kumar on Sunday resigned as the chief minister of Bihar, saying "things were not working well" for him in the Mahagathbandhan or the grand alliance and the opposition bloc INDIA, and formed a new government with the BJP, which he dumped less than 18 months ago.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Kumar's latest crossover, his fifth in a little over a decade, capped days of high political drama and blame game. It is also seen as a big setback for the opposition unity ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Asked about Kumar's move, Digvijaya Singh told reporters here, "Opportunism is at its peak and it is for power. All are opportunists, whether he is (Prime Minister) Modi ji, (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah ji or Nitish ji."

They have nothing to do with the religious or political ideology but only care about "getting the chair", the Rajya Sabha member claimed.
"Earlier, statements were made that the BJP will not ally with Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, Nitish Kumar also said he will never have a compromise with the BJP till his last breath. Tell me, in which direction politics is going," Singh said.

Also Read

Nitish Kumar in soup over his 'birth control lessons' in Bihar Assembly

UPSC NDA Result 2023 result expected soon at upsc.gov.in; details inside

NDA exam 1 and 2 exam schedule out at upsc.gov.in; check details here

Doors never permanently closed: Sushil Modi on Nitish Kumar's return to NDA

Poster war in Patna on Nitish's move; Rahul Gandhi's yatra enters Bihar

Nitish's decision to join NDA correct, taken for Bihar's development: Min

CAA to be implemented across India in a week: BJP leader's 'guarantee'

SC extends time till Feb15 to Maha speaker over disqualification pleas

Assam CM should look at his own house, don't be too smart: Digvijaya

Poster war in Patna on Nitish's move; Rahul Gandhi's yatra enters Bihar

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nitish Kumar Digvijaya Singh Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayElon MuskBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesRavindra JadejaDelhi Weather UpdateAdani GreenBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon