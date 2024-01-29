Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

SC extends time till Feb15 to Maha speaker over disqualification pleas

"We grant time till February 15, 2024 to finish dictation of the orders (by the speaker)," the bench said in its order

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre

"Wherever Rahul Gandhi goes, Congress will lose there. He is not inspiring and is so arrogant that he has no leadership qualities. He is a big star campaigner of the BJP." Sarma said | file image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday extended time till February 15 for Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to decide pleas of the Sharad Pawar faction seeking disqualification of NCP MLAs affiliated to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's group.
A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the office of the speaker, that some more time will be needed to pass orders on the disqualification pleas.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Earlier, the top court had granted time till January 31 to the speaker to decide the disqualification pleas pertaining to the NCP MLAs who had switched sides to be part of the Eknath Shinde-led state government.
"In his (speaker's) order dated January 25, the speaker has indicated that cross-examination of the witnesses for respondents (NCP factions) could not be concluded and with consent of the parties following time schedule is prescribed and that matter will end on January 31 for orders.
"We grant time till February 15, 2024 to finish dictation of the orders (by the speaker)," the bench said in its order.
A plea was filed by Jayant Patil of the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party for a direction to the speaker to expeditiously decide the disqualification petitions against Ajit Pawar and MLAs loyal to him.

Also Read

Sharad Pawar faction delaying hearing, Ajit Pawar's counsel on NCP's name

Media misrepresented me, Ajit Pawar is not our leader: Sharad Pawar

'EC to give stamp of approval to Ajit Pawar faction joining Maha govt'

NCP disqualification pleas: Ajit camp submits 40 responses, Sharad group 9

NCP split: Ajit faction submits disqualification plea against Sharad's MLAs

Assam CM should look at his own house, don't be too smart: Digvijaya

Poster war in Patna on Nitish's move; Rahul Gandhi's yatra enters Bihar

'Aaya Kumar, gaya Kumar'?: Congress slams Nitish, says people will reply

Our workers not happy with clash with TMC at ground level: Jairam Ramesh

Saamana editorial slams Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for returning to NDA

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court Maharashtra ajit pawar NCP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayElon MuskBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesRavindra JadejaDelhi Weather UpdateAdani GreenBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon