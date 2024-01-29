Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Assam CM should look at his own house, don't be too smart: Digvijaya

Notably, Assam CM Sarma on Sunday took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi saying wherever he (Gandhi) goes, Congress will lose there and he (Rahul Gandhi) is so arrogant

Digvijaya Singh said the Congress party faced no danger in Madhya Pradesh. Photo: ANI

"Wherever Rahul Gandhi goes, Congress will lose there. He is not inspiring and is so arrogant that he has no leadership qualities. He is a big star campaigner of the BJP." Sarma said | Photo: ANI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 1:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh on Monday took a potshot at Assam CM Hemant Biswa Sarma on calling Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi a star campaigner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that Sarma should look at his own house and don't be too smart in this matter.
"These allegations which are being levelled against him (Rahul Gandhi), have been levelled against me as well and it has been levelled on everyone. Because when there is nothing to say then this kind of thing is said. Hemant Biswa Sarma should look at his own house. Don't be too smart in this matter," Singh said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Congress leader Manickam Tagore questioned the Assam CM saying "People in BJP are saying things against Rahul Gandhi because they are scared of Rahul Gandhi because he is standing against the BJP and speaking for the idea of India. We have defeated the BJP in several states and Rahul Gandhi will always stand against fascism."
Notably, Assam CM Sarma on Sunday took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi saying wherever he (Gandhi) goes, Congress will lose there and he (Rahul Gandhi) is so arrogant.
"Wherever Rahul Gandhi goes, Congress will lose there. He is not inspiring and is so arrogant that he has no leadership qualities. He is a big star campaigner of the BJP." Sarma said.
Meanwhile, reacting to Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam's remark about the INDIA alliance, Singh said, "Acharya Pramod Krishnam is a good friend of mine and I will discuss with him about what he is saying."
On the INDIA alliance, Acharya Pramod Krishnam says, "INDIA alliance, since its inception, has been infected with serious diseases. Then it went into the ICU. After which, it was put on a ventilator. Yesterday, Nitish Kumar cremated it.

Also Read

'File as many cases as you can': Rahul Gandhi dares Assam CM Himanta Sarma

Congress didn't deserve Ram mandir invitation: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa's wife got Rs 10 cr govt subsidy; Assam CM denies Cong charge

Chhattisgarh polls: Lord Mahadev will not spare Baghel, says Himanta Sarma

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches campaign to plant 10 mn saplings in Assam

Poster war in Patna on Nitish's move; Rahul Gandhi's yatra enters Bihar

'Aaya Kumar, gaya Kumar'?: Congress slams Nitish, says people will reply

Our workers not happy with clash with TMC at ground level: Jairam Ramesh

Saamana editorial slams Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for returning to NDA

Azad promises to re-implement Roshni scheme if elected to power in J-K

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Digvijaya Singh Congress Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayElon MuskBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesRavindra JadejaDelhi Weather UpdateAdani GreenBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon