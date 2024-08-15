Business Standard
PM Modi's I-Day address maps India's transformation in last 10 years: BJP

BJP president J P Nadda said Modi's address reflected India's progress and future aspirations

The BJP said on Thursday Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address has mapped India's transformation in the last 10 years of his government and outlined the steps to make it a global powerhouse.
The BJP also cited B R Ambedkar's remarks at the constituent assembly to rebut the Congress' criticism of Modi's call for a uniform civil code as a "gross insult" to the makers of the Constitution.
In a post on X, Home Minister Amit Shah said Modi's address cast "a panoramic view of a radiant future on the horizon" and also instilled in Bharat the power of the unwavering belief that it can achieve the goal.
He said, "Over the last 10 years, Bharat has charted a journey of self-transformation through course corrections. It is a new Bharat with citizen-driven governance. It is a new Bharat that firmly believes that 140 crore citizens can certainly achieve the greatness, prosperity and progress they deserve."

BJP president J P Nadda said Modi's address reflected India's progress and future aspirations. In his speech, he outlined a series of ambitious goals aimed at driving the nation's growth and establishing India as a global superpower across various sectors, Nadda said.
"Reflecting on the progress made over the last 10 years, PM Modi emphasised the nation's achievements and reiterated the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day, this vision inspires us to continue striving toward a prosperous and inclusive future," he said.
BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya cited Ambedkar's rebuttal at the constituent assembly to a member's concern over the possibility and desirability of a uniform civil code to hit back at the Congress.
The Congress earlier took exception to Modi's "communal civil code" remark for the existing provisions, saying it was a "gross insult" to Ambedkar and alleged that the PM's capacity for "malice, mischief, and maligning" of history was on full display from the Red Fort.

