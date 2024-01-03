Sensex (    %)
                        
PM Modi will get another term in office after 2024 polls: Chhagan Bhujbal

"In the subsequent Maharashtra assembly elections (due later this year), the chief minister will be from Mahayuti (ruling alliance)," the NCP leader said, expressing confidence

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 12:35 PM IST

Maharashtra cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Wednesday said looking at the current atmosphere in the country, he is confident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get another term in office after the Lok Sabha polls due in a few months.
Asked about seat-sharing among the ruling allies BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) in the state for the Lok Sabha polls, Bhujbal told reporters here that leaders from the three parties will sit together and decide on it.
"Looking at the wave and the results of elections in some states, everywhere the wind is blowing in favour of Narendra Modi saheb. I am confident that PM Modi saheb will again become the prime minister in 2024," he said.
"In the subsequent Maharashtra assembly elections (due later this year), the chief minister will be from Mahayuti (ruling alliance)," the NCP leader said, expressing confidence that they will win the state polls.
Asked about remarks of Jitendra Awhad (from Sharad Pawar camp of NCP) that it was a mistake to make Ajit Pawar deputy chief minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Bhujbal claimed that had he (Ajit Pawar) not been taken along, the split in NCP could have happened then itself.
It is doubtful that the (Uddhav Thackeray-led) MVA government, which remained in power for two-and-a-half years, would have lasted that long, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 12:35 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon