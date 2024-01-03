Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

BJP alleges 'hidden motive' as CM Kejriwal skips ED's third summon

Congress slammed the central agency and alleged it of targeting opposition leaders and "not doing their work"

Shehzad Poonawalla. (Photo: ANI)

Shehzad Poonawalla. (Photo: ANI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 11:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped the third summon by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday, the BJP criticised the Aam Aadmi Party convenor alleging a "hidden motive."
BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Today, once again Arvind Kejriwal has skipped the third summon. This shows that there is something to hide, and that is why he is absconding like a criminal."
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Drawing parallels to the denial of bail to Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh and emphasizing court-established money trails, Poonwalla said, "Courts have not given bail to Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, and the courts have established that there is a money trail, despite all this they are playing the same victim card."
Congress slammed the central agency and alleged it of targeting opposition leaders and "not doing their work".
Congress leader Udit Raj said, "ED is carrying out raids at the associates of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. ED notices were sent to former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel right before the elections and false allegations were put on him."
"Arvind Kejriwal is also a part of the opposition alliance. Indeed, these agencies are not doing their work but putting pressure on the opposition leaders," the Congress leader said while speaking to ANI.
The Delhi CM earlier in the day evaded the Enforcement Directorate summons to appear for questioning in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam case.
ED issued a third summons to CM Kejriwal earlier on December 22 last year, in connection with the excise policy case, asking him to appear before the agency on January 3.
As per the party sources, Kejriwal in his reply to ED has expressed his readiness to cooperate with the investigation but declined to appear today calling the notice "illegal".
Kejriwal further questioned the timing of the notice as a move to stop him from election campaign ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections, the party sources said.
Kejriwal was not named as an accused in the first information report (FIR) filed by the CBI on August 17, last year.

Also Read

Billionaire Adar Poonawalla to pay £138 mn for Mayfair mansion in London

Ashes 5th Test: ENG vs AUS Playing 11, match time, live streaming in India

BJP spreading lies, wants to defame Manish Sisodia, says AAP leader Atishi

WI vs IND 5th T20 Playing 11: No changes for India, Windies bring in Joseph

Delhi pollution: "Kejriwal's criminal neglect is killing," slams BJP

Lost all intellectual honesty: Congress' Jairam Ramesh slams EAM Jaishankar

Given last opportunity by ED, Jharkhand CM calls summons 'illegal': Reports

Prepare flawless survey report on Maratha community for quota: Maha CM

Privileges Committees of LS, RS to meet next week, hear suspended MPs

Concerns of South to be taken care of during delimitation of LS seats: Govt

In February 2023, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi's new excise policy. The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the opposition.
Meanwhile, ED conducted raids at the premises of press advisor to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren earlier in the day in connection to an alleged land mining case linked to money laundering.
As per the agency sources, raids were conducted at 12 locations including the residence of CM's press advisor.
Topics : Arvind Kejriwal AAP government AAP BJP MLAs Lok Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock Market Holidays in 2024Train Ticket Booking AppGold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' ProtestNew Covid-19 Case UpdatesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon