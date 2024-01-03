BJP alleges 'hidden motive' as CM Kejriwal skips ED's third summon

After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped the third summon by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday, the BJP criticised the Aam Aadmi Party convenor alleging a "hidden motive."

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Today, once again Arvind Kejriwal has skipped the third summon. This shows that there is something to hide, and that is why he is absconding like a criminal."

Drawing parallels to the denial of bail to Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh and emphasizing court-established money trails, Poonwalla said, "Courts have not given bail to Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, and the courts have established that there is a money trail, despite all this they are playing the same victim card."

Congress slammed the central agency and alleged it of targeting opposition leaders and "not doing their work".

Congress leader Udit Raj said, "ED is carrying out raids at the associates of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. ED notices were sent to former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel right before the elections and false allegations were put on him."

"Arvind Kejriwal is also a part of the opposition alliance. Indeed, these agencies are not doing their work but putting pressure on the opposition leaders," the Congress leader said while speaking to ANI.

The Delhi CM earlier in the day evaded the Enforcement Directorate summons to appear for questioning in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam case.

ED issued a third summons to CM Kejriwal earlier on December 22 last year, in connection with the excise policy case, asking him to appear before the agency on January 3.

As per the party sources, Kejriwal in his reply to ED has expressed his readiness to cooperate with the investigation but declined to appear today calling the notice "illegal".

Kejriwal further questioned the timing of the notice as a move to stop him from election campaign ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections, the party sources said.

Kejriwal was not named as an accused in the first information report (FIR) filed by the CBI on August 17, last year.

In February 2023, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi's new excise policy. The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the opposition.

Meanwhile, ED conducted raids at the premises of press advisor to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren earlier in the day in connection to an alleged land mining case linked to money laundering.

As per the agency sources, raids were conducted at 12 locations including the residence of CM's press advisor.