PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.
India's prime minister between 1984 and 1989, Gandhi was assassinated by LTTE terrorists at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu in 1991 during an election campaign.
Modi tweeted, "I pay tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his death anniversary.
